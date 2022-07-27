Skip to main content

Rams Rookie OLB Daniel Hardy 'Has Flashed' at Training Camp

McVay offered an insight on how Hardy has looked so far in training camp.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for outside linebacker Von Miller last season, he provided a spark for the defense off the edge. Miller would become a key member of the Rams' defense, helping propel them to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. 

In his eight regular season games with the Rams Miller amassed 31 total tackles, including five sacks, serving as a consistent rusher off the edge. However, with Miller off to play for the Buffalo Bills next season, the Rams will look internally to find a replacement. 

One potential candidate to help fill some of Miller's production could be rookie Daniel Hardy out of Montana State, drafted by the Rams with the No. 235 overall pick. Hardy has shown potential in training camp so far, which has caught coach Sean McVay's eye.

“He’s done a good job. He's got great effort. You can see the athleticism," McVay said. "I think he's getting more and more comfortable with the things that we're asking him to do snap in and snap out."

"[Outside Linebackers Coach] Thad [Bogardus] is such a good coach with those guys to really be able to provide clarity when you’re going from outside linebacker to rush in and some of our sub packages. So, Daniel's a guy that definitely has flashed.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Camp: RB Cam Akers Ready To Resume '100%' Leading Role

Akers begins his third season with a goal of being a top-three running back in the NFL.

By Jeff Biggs2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BF0A20AC-74BC-468A-8F0A-0A497A6CD93A
Play

Rams DB Nick Scott Reveals His 'Biggest Honor' with Team

Scott enters his fourth year after a career-best season in 2021.

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay, LB Bobby Wagner Reveal Relationship

After 10 years as a division rival, the Rams are excited to have Wagner on their sideline.

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago

While Hardy might not see much playing time as a rookie, his stats for Montana State show that he has a knack for getting to the quarterback. In 2021 Hardy racked up 77 total tackles, including a whopping 16.5 sacks. 

As the Rams look to replace the loss of Miller this season, Hardy could very well play himself into a bigger role as the season progresses. Already possessing an ability to get to the quarterback, if he can refine the other areas of his game than he might just end up being a gem for the Rams. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Camp: RB Cam Akers Ready To Resume '100%' Leading Role

By Jeff Biggs2 hours ago
BF0A20AC-74BC-468A-8F0A-0A497A6CD93A
News

Rams DB Nick Scott Reveals His 'Biggest Honor' with Team

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay, LB Bobby Wagner Reveal Relationship

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Luis-Perez-1-copy
News

Rams Re-Sign USFL QB Luis Perez

By Jeff Biggs7 hours ago
Liam Coen
News

Rams’ Sean McVay Details Importance of Coach Liam Coen Hire

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
nuczdhi2ftetvc395mxf
News

Coach Sean McVay: Concerned About New Rams Contract?

By Jeff Biggs23 hours ago
62b3e51a8d516.image
News

Rams Contract Extension? Jalen Ramsey More Focused on Shoulder Injury

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 26, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
USATSI_18487490
News

New Year, New Kupp: How Rams' All-Pro WR Is Prepping To Build Off Record Setting Season

By Cole ThompsonJul 26, 2022 4:07 PM EDT