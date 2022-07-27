Rams Rookie OLB Daniel Hardy 'Has Flashed' at Training Camp

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for outside linebacker Von Miller last season, he provided a spark for the defense off the edge. Miller would become a key member of the Rams' defense, helping propel them to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

In his eight regular season games with the Rams Miller amassed 31 total tackles, including five sacks, serving as a consistent rusher off the edge. However, with Miller off to play for the Buffalo Bills next season, the Rams will look internally to find a replacement.

One potential candidate to help fill some of Miller's production could be rookie Daniel Hardy out of Montana State, drafted by the Rams with the No. 235 overall pick. Hardy has shown potential in training camp so far, which has caught coach Sean McVay's eye.

“He’s done a good job. He's got great effort. You can see the athleticism," McVay said. "I think he's getting more and more comfortable with the things that we're asking him to do snap in and snap out."

"[Outside Linebackers Coach] Thad [Bogardus] is such a good coach with those guys to really be able to provide clarity when you’re going from outside linebacker to rush in and some of our sub packages. So, Daniel's a guy that definitely has flashed.”

While Hardy might not see much playing time as a rookie, his stats for Montana State show that he has a knack for getting to the quarterback. In 2021 Hardy racked up 77 total tackles, including a whopping 16.5 sacks.

As the Rams look to replace the loss of Miller this season, Hardy could very well play himself into a bigger role as the season progresses. Already possessing an ability to get to the quarterback, if he can refine the other areas of his game than he might just end up being a gem for the Rams.

