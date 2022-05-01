WATCH: Rams Select Montana St. LB Daniel Hardy at No. 235 in NFL Draft

Headed into Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams had the 218th pick in the NFL Draft. But a surprising trade with the Buccaneers saw the pick head to Tampa Bay in exchange for the 235th and 261st selections.

And with the 235th pick in the draft, LA selected Montana State linebacker Daniel Hardy in the seventh round.

Hardy, a 6-3, 240-pound native of Beaverton, Oregon, was a First Team All-Big Sky selection this past season after starting all 15 games for the Bobcats. He tallied 24.5 tackles for loss, the third-most for a single season in Montana State history. Hardy also had an impressive 16.5 sacks, which was good for sixth in the FCS and the fourth-most for a season in school history.

Hardy’s best game of the season came against Weber State on Oct. 15, as he had three sacks, three tackles for loss, eight total tackles, and one forced fumble.

Here’s NFL Draft Bible’s analysis of Hardy:

One Liners: Technically raw outside linebacker with good burst. Pros: Deployed as a defensive end in a three-point stance, Hardy possesses above-average length. He shows good burst, allowing him to threaten the outside shoulder of blockers and pursue from the backside. Hardy is a reliable tackler who wraps up around the hip. Showing good read and react skills when unblocked, he can make an impact in space. Cons: Not rushing with a plan means that Hardy often tries to get upfield without using his hands, preventing him from beating the punch of blockers. His hands lack violence as he is unable to enforce his will on opponents. In the run game, he faces similar problems with blockers striking and latching easily. He fails to set the edge, not gaining inside hand positioning and extending. Hardy is unable to anchor and frequently ends up on the ground as offensive linemen are able to finish. His first step explosiveness is average. Summary: Defensive end with below-average size, good burst and average explosiveness. Hardy can threaten the outside shoulder and displays good processing skills in space. His pass-rush plan and hand usage as well as anchor in the run game are poor. Hardy projects as a developmental 3-4 outside linebacker or strong-side linebacker in 4-3 defense. Due to how underdeveloped his game is, he is likely to be placed on a practice squad early on.

