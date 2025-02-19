Rams Tabbed as Best Fit for 6-Time Pro Bowl WR
The Los Angeles Rams will find themselves in need of wide receiver help this offseason, which sounds strange considering they went into 2024 with a pretty impressive group at the position.
However, things are about to change significantly for the Rams.
Los Angeles is in the process of trading Cooper Kupp, which means the Rams will need a legitimate No. 2 receiver behind Puka Nacua. On top of that, Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both set to hit free agency, leaving very little depth beyond Nacua.
As a result, Los Angeles will certainly need to add another piece or two in the coming months, and ESPN's Matt Bowen has identified a perfect potential fit for the club: Chicago Bears wide out Keenan Allen.
"Returning to Chicago is an option for Allen, but with the Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp this spring, there is an opportunity for Allen in Los Angeles," Bowen wrote.
It should also be noted that Allen explicitly said he would be willing to play for one of the two Los Angeles teams next season, which makes sense considering that he spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Chargers.
"In Sean McVay's offense -- which uses movement and alignment to get wide receivers free access off the ball -- Allen could operate as the No. 3 option out of the slot," Bowen added. "Allen caught 70 passes and seven TDs in Chicago last season."
Well, with Kupp on the move, Allen would represent the second option for the Rams, unless Los Angeles makes another big splash elsewhere.
The 32-year-old definitely showed signs of decline with the Bears in 2024, but that may have had more to do with Chicago as a team than anything else. After all, Allen is just two seasons removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores.
Allen has made six Pro Bowl appearances throughout his career and also has six 1,000-yard campaigns to his name, topping out at 1,393 yards back in 2017.
Is the University of California product still a legitimate No. 1 guy? No, but he would definitely comprise a nice addition for a Los Angeles squad that could use some more weaponry.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE