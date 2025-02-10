Insider Unveils Crucial Details Behind Rams Trading Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL down the stretch this past season, winning 10 of their last 14 games and establishing themselves as a legitimate threat in the NFC heading into 2025.
However, if the Rams are going to embark on another Super Bowl run next season, they are apparently going to have to do it without Cooper Kupp.
Los Angeles will be seeking a trade for Kupp this offseason, ending the wide receiver's impressive eight-year tenure in Los Angeles.
The Rams had clearly phased Kupp out of the offense late in the year, so the writing was pretty much on the wall for the former third-round pick, who was nearly dealt back at the trade deadline.
So, why exactly is Los Angeles putting Kupp up for grabs? Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained why in a recent piece.
"For years, Kupp has been the heart and hands of the Rams’ offense — Super Bowl MVP, Matthew Stafford’s security blanket, the guy who turned in a historic triple-crown season in 2021. But L.A. is at a crossroads," Russini wrote. "It has cap issues, aging stars and an identity that’s shifting. Trading Kupp isn’t about his talent — he’s still an elite route-runner and one of the most reliable receivers in the league — it’s about money, longevity and the Rams’ long-term plans."
The Rams are obviously going all in on Puka Nacua as their No. 1 receiver, which is a no-brainer. But they will have to find a replacement for Kupp, especially considering that both Demarcus Robinson (who was favored over Kupp at times in 2024) and Tutu Atwell are set to hit free agency.
Russini added that the trade market for Kupp will be "complicated" given his age (he turns 32 in June) and checkered injury history. He has played in a grand total of 33 games the past three seasons, and this year, he missed four straight contests between Weeks 3 and 7.
That being said, Russini added that Los Angeles should be able to find a trade partner given everything that Kupp still brings to the table.
Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
