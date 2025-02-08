Should the Rams Re-Sign Any of Their Free Agent WRs?
The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they are looking for a team to trade Cooper Kupp to. This leaves a void in their wide receiver room, and one wonders if that situation impacts their decisions regarding upcoming free agents.
Three wide receivers, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Johnson, will become unrestricted free agents this offseason. Some of these people can go without a contract extension, and LA can find more suitable options in free agency, while others deserve to be back on the team.
Robinson has been on the team since last year, after beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had the best year of his career with the Rams in 2024. He had 505 yards, the largest average yards per reception in his career with 16.3, and another career high seven touchdowns in a season.
Robinson will be 31 by the time he plays next season, and all signs point to him finding another team through free agency. It might be recency bias, but I think they should hold on to him despite his age. He was a solid player all year round, and it's not like they have to offer him a long-term contract. Another two years in LA would be best for the team, as he's shown he can provide meaningful reps and has taken his career to a new level there.
Next is Atwell, the only player on this list who was drafted by the Rams. He's also the youngest, as he's only been in the league for three years. In 2024, he had the best year of his career yardage-wise, as he had 562, but didn't have any touchdowns this season despite having four spread across his first two years.
It might be because they drafted him, but I also believe they should bring him back. I don't think he's shown enough in his career to warrant a big contract extension with a lot of money guaranteed. However, I do think it'd be beneficial to keep him around for another three years to see if he can reach new heights in his career.
Finally, there's Johnson. He signed with the Rams last year but was only able to play one game. This year, he had 291 yards and a touchdown. He only has four touchdowns in his 4 year career and hasn't hit 1,000 yards yet. I think this is an easy decision for LA, and they let him walk.
