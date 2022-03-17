Skip to main content

How Can Rams Replace Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth?

A lack of draft stock and cap room leaves LA with thin options for replacing the two vets

A month after securing a win in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams are already seeing major roster overturn on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement after a 16-year career and five seasons with the Rams. 

And after reports that "deep talks" were taking place for an extension with LA, linebacker Von Miller spurned the champs on Wednesday, agreeing to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. 

Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth

USATSI_17681248

Von Miller

4C758A02-AD06-42C3-B665-38651BEB648D

New Buffalo Bill Von Miller

It's obviously not going to be easy to replace a former Super Bowl MVP along with a combined 12 Pro Bowl appearances and five first-team All-Pro selections. So, what's LA's plan of action?

The Rams entered the offseason with little cap room but made moves to free up some space prior to Wednesday's cap deadline. One of these moves included restructuring the contract of linebacker Leonard Floyd, which freed up $12 million for the team.

Could he take Miller's place as LA's top rusher on the edge? Floyd, who is under contract until 2025, played on the left side of the line this past season but is more than capable of replacing Miller at right outside linebacker. 

Last season, Floyd set a career-high in total tackles (70), while adding 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. 

IMG_1831

Leonard Floyd

USATSI_17362638

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth (left) and Sean McVay

The Rams could also look to sign Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who will not be signing with the Baltimore Ravens after previously agreeing to a deal, according to reports Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17398191
Play

Allen Robinson Signs With Rams; Odell Beckham Jr. to Leave?

The Rams still could sign Odell Beckham Jr., but he might not be a priority on their radar moving forward

By Cole Thompson22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
allen rob
Play

Los Angeles Signs Former Bears WR Allen Robinson

The Rams just bolstered their already elite receiving corp

By Zach Dimmitt43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
USATSI_17291119
Play

Rams Mock Draft: Darious Williams Replacement Heading to LA?

Could the Rams be looking at a replacement in the secondary for Darious Williams?

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Spotrac lists Smith's calculated market value at $16.7 million. This might be a little bit out of the Rams' price range, but adding the two-time Pro Bowler to the other side of the defensive line could help LA replicate the 50 sacks the team recorded this past season, which was third-most in the NFL. 

LA general manager Les Snead dealt 12 draft picks leading up to and during the 2021 season. As a result, the Rams' first pick of the 2022 draft won't come until the end of the third round at pick No. 104. 

PFF released its updated three-round mock draft on Thursday and has the Rams selecting cornerback Marcus Jones from Houston. While adding talent in the secondary would help LA makeup for the departure of corner Darious Williams to the Jaguars, taking an offensive tackle with this pick could prove valuable, though nothing will replace the production and experience of Whitworth.

PFF's mock has two tackles being picked in the third round ahead of the Rams' first selection, as UCLA's Sean Rhyan and Penn State's Rasheed Walker are projected at picks No. 82 and 84, respectively. 

One of the two could slip a bit for the Rams to snatch, or Snead could work some more magic and trade up. Regardless of what happens, LA still has options to work with.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17398191
News

Allen Robinson Signs With Rams; Odell Beckham Jr. to Leave?

By Cole Thompson22 minutes ago
allen rob
News

Los Angeles Signs Former Bears WR Allen Robinson

By Zach Dimmitt43 minutes ago
USATSI_17291119
News

Rams Mock Draft: Darious Williams Replacement Heading to LA?

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Von Miller Signs With Bills Despite "Deep Talks" of Rams Extension

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_17481354
News

Julio Jones Cut by Titans; Chandler Jones Signs With Raiders: NFL Tracker

By Ram Digest StaffMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17553901
News

Kickers Matter Too: Rams Place Original-Round Tender on Matt Gay

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 16, 2022
Andrew Whitworth
News

L.A. Rams' Andrew Whitworth Completes Ultimate Goal Before Retirement

By Cole ThompsonMar 16, 2022
IMG_1313
News

Rams Rework LB Leonard Floyd's Contract, Free Up $12M in Cap Space

By Zach DimmittMar 16, 2022