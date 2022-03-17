How Can Rams Replace Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth?

A lack of draft stock and cap room leaves LA with thin options for replacing the two vets

A month after securing a win in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams are already seeing major roster overturn on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement after a 16-year career and five seasons with the Rams.

And after reports that "deep talks" were taking place for an extension with LA, linebacker Von Miller spurned the champs on Wednesday, agreeing to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

It's obviously not going to be easy to replace a former Super Bowl MVP along with a combined 12 Pro Bowl appearances and five first-team All-Pro selections. So, what's LA's plan of action?

The Rams entered the offseason with little cap room but made moves to free up some space prior to Wednesday's cap deadline. One of these moves included restructuring the contract of linebacker Leonard Floyd, which freed up $12 million for the team.

Could he take Miller's place as LA's top rusher on the edge? Floyd, who is under contract until 2025, played on the left side of the line this past season but is more than capable of replacing Miller at right outside linebacker.

Last season, Floyd set a career-high in total tackles (70), while adding 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

The Rams could also look to sign Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who will not be signing with the Baltimore Ravens after previously agreeing to a deal, according to reports Thursday.

Spotrac lists Smith's calculated market value at $16.7 million. This might be a little bit out of the Rams' price range, but adding the two-time Pro Bowler to the other side of the defensive line could help LA replicate the 50 sacks the team recorded this past season, which was third-most in the NFL.

LA general manager Les Snead dealt 12 draft picks leading up to and during the 2021 season. As a result, the Rams' first pick of the 2022 draft won't come until the end of the third round at pick No. 104.

PFF released its updated three-round mock draft on Thursday and has the Rams selecting cornerback Marcus Jones from Houston. While adding talent in the secondary would help LA makeup for the departure of corner Darious Williams to the Jaguars, taking an offensive tackle with this pick could prove valuable, though nothing will replace the production and experience of Whitworth.

PFF's mock has two tackles being picked in the third round ahead of the Rams' first selection, as UCLA's Sean Rhyan and Penn State's Rasheed Walker are projected at picks No. 82 and 84, respectively.

One of the two could slip a bit for the Rams to snatch, or Snead could work some more magic and trade up. Regardless of what happens, LA still has options to work with.

