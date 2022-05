From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, RamsDigest.com will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide. Dig in below...

MAY 18: RAMS WAIVE 5 UDFAs

The Los Angeles Rams signed 17 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this month.

Now, five of those players have been waived, per an announcement from the team.

Those five players are listed below:

Roger Carter, Georgia State, TE

TJ Carter, TCU, CB

Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State, OLB

Dan Isom, Washington State, S

Lance McCutcheon, Montana State, WR

MAY 5: RAMS SIGN 17 UDFAs

The Los Angeles Rams finalized their undrafted free agent acquisitions on Wednesday afternoon, signing 17 players to deals. Amongst those signings are former Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker, who served as the team's primary kicker on kickoffs and field goal, and was also the team's punter.

You can view the full list of signings below:

1. Jack Snyder, San Jose State, OG

2. Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State, TE

3. Lance McCutcheon, Montana State, WR

4. Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State, OLB

5. Benton Whitley, Holy Cross, OLB

6. Dion Novil, North Texas, IDL

7. Jairon McVea, Baylor, S

8. Dan Isom, Washington State, S

9. TJ Carter, TCU, CB

10. Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin, CB

11. Duron Lowe, Liberty, CB

12. Elijah Garcia, Rice, IDL

13. Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State, OLB

14. Roger Carter, Georgia State, TE

15. Jake Hummel, Iowa State, ILB

16. Keir Thomas, Florida State, OLB

17. Cameron Dicker, Texas, P

APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES

Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals.

You can view the full list of Rams undrafted free agents below:

Be sure to check back often as this list will be updated on a minute by minute basis

Jake Hummel - LB, Iowa State

Brayden Thomas - LB, North Dakota State

Daniel Isom - DB, Washington State

Caesar Williams - DB, Wisconsin

Jack Snyder - IOL, San Jose State

Cameron Dicker - K, Texas

Kier Thomas - DE, Florida State

Roger Carter - FB, Georgia State

Elijah Garcia - DL, Rice

Duron Lowe - DB, Liberty

Benton Whitley - DE, Holy Cross

Dion Novil - DL, North Texas

Jamal Pettigrew - TE, McNeese State

Jairon McVea - S, Baylor

APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.

USA Today Sports

APR 24: RAMS TO HOST GEORGIA RB JAMES COOK

The Los Angeles Rams will meet with Georgia running back James Cook on Monday ahead of the draft. Cook is the brother of Viking running back Dalvin Cook.

In 2021 Cook rushed for 728 yards on 113 carries with seven touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards per carry in the Bulldogs' National Championship season.

APR 22: EVERY PICK THE RAMS HAVE IN NFL DRAFT

The Los Angeles Rams will not have a first or second-round pick at next weekend's at the NFL Draft, but will have eight picks to utilize starting on Day 3.

Here is a full list of the Rams' picks for next weekend, broken down by round and numbered selection:

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Round 3: No. 104 Round 4: No. 142 Round 5: No. 175 Round 6: No. 211 Round 6: No. 212 Round 6: No. 218 Round 7: No. 238 (from MIA) Round 7: No. 253 Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

APR 19: RAMS HAVE INTEREST IN NORTHWESTERN WR

According to a report from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams are among a handful of teams who are showing 'steady interest' in Northwestern wide receiver Kendrick Price.

After a shortened 2020 allowed him to make only six catches for 66 yards and one score, the Lindale, Texas native recorded 28 catches for 430 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Price also had 26 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

APR 17: WHO TO WATCH IN ROUND 3

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, which means speculation is ramping up for all 32 teams and their fan bases. For the Rams, however, things are a bit different than the rest of the league. Without a pick until the third round due to trades, Los Angeles will have to sit and wait until day two of the Draft before they can make their first selection. With that in mind, Pro Football Focus gave three options for the Rams to look at with the 104th pick, and what could be the best-case scenario According to PFF, the Rams should be looking at defense with their first selection in the third round, listing Western Kentucky OLB DeAngelo Malone, Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant, and Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt as players to keep an eye on.

The Rams will also be on keeping an eye on the offensive side of the ball, with needs both in the trenches, at tight end, and potentially at running back.

APR 11: RAMS MEET WITH GEORGIA STATE TE

The Rams have solid depth at tight end entering the offseason but could be in a position to select another one in the late stages of this year's draft.

According to reports, LA met with Georgia State tight end Roger Carter on Monday. Carter played five seasons with the Panthers, totaling 96 catches, 1,224 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His catch and receiving totals are both Georgia State records by a tight end.

A three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Carter will look to give a team late-round depth as a pass-catcher and blocker.

APR 9: RAMS PICK LT LUKE GOEDEKE IN PFF'S NFC WEST MOCK

Los Angeles doesn't have many concerns heading into the 2022 season, but the offensive line could certainly be considered one of them. The departure of Andrew Whitworth on the left side of the line leaves a void, while offensive lineman Austin Corbett elected to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

But PFF released its NFC West three-round mock draft on Friday and has the Rams using their only pick in the first three rounds to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke at pick No. 104.

PFF gave the pick a B rating and provided insight on Goedeke, who could find himself getting some significant reps as a rookie should he end up in LA:

Goedeke is overshadowed by his teammate Bernhard Raimann, who has the physical traits to be a first-round pick. Goedeke isn’t that, but he’s a legitimate run blocker, placing in the 97th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 98th percentile in negatively-graded plays as a run blocker and 99th percentile in run-blocking grade on gap runs. He needs some refinement in pass protection but for a third round pick, he’s a solid player.

Goedeke played four seasons at Central Michigan and was a key component to the Chippewas 9-4 record this season, the program's most wins since 2009 (12). After a productive final season on campus, he'll likely see his name called at some point during the draft. The Rams seem like a team that could make that happen.

APR 8: RAMS INTERESTED IN USC WR K.D. DIXON

The Rams don't have their first selection in this year's draft until pick No. 104, but are reportedly interested in taking a receiver.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Los Angeles is showing interest in former USC Trojan receiver K.D. Dixon.

Dixon ended his career with the Trojans, but was a consistent presence on the outside for the Colorado Buffaloes in the four seasons prior. The Pac 12 journeyman had 104 catches for 1,250 yards and seven scores for the Buffs before transferring to USC for his final year of eligibility last season, where he had just three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at USC's pro day on March 23, proving his straight-line speed can be used as a weapon at the next level.

Considering the Rams current talent at receiver, it's highly unlikely that general manager Les Snead uses the team's first draft selection on a speedy pass-catcher like Dixon.

Still, LA could elect to use Dixon as a plug-and-play receiver that can be used for end-arounds, misdirection, or go-routes down the field. There's also potential for him to be used on special teams as well. With all the defensive attention on Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, there's room for Dixon to have a few big plays in LA's offense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.