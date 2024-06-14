Rams News: Blake Corum Learning From All-Pro Teammate In OTA's
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 draft class has been seen as one of the better ones around the NFL, including them taking running back Blake Corum. Corum helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to the championship this past season and now will be tasked with helping the Rams go after a Super Bowl.
Corum was one of the better running backs in the country during his tenure at Michigan and the Rams believe he could be the perfect partner with Kyren Williams. Williams showed out last season with Los Angeles and now has a complimentary piece alongside him.
However, Williams has been mentoring Corum throughout OTA's rather than competing with him. Corum spoke about how Williams has been helping him.
“Just learning from Kyren [Williams] over the last couple has been great,” Corum said. “He’s a great running back, obviously, Pro Bowler. He’s a phenomenal running back, and all the other running backs in the running back room, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans, Boston Scott, great running backs, great dudes. We have a really strong room and best believe we will show it this year.”
If Corum can show out this season, the Rams will be in a great place moving forward. The NFL has been going the route of a dual running back system so having both guys can help them diversify the offense.
This will also help to try to avoid injuries and burnout as the long season goes on. This draft pick from the Rams was one of the better ones and Corum could be a steal if he performs well.
