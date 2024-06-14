Sean McVay Provides Injury Update on Key Rams Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Rams signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year offseason in March. White is coming off a torn Achilles, which he sustained in Week 4 of the 2023 season. This was his second major leg injury in the last three seasons, after tearing his ACL in November of 2021.
Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on White's recovery at mandatory minicamp this week.
“He’s making good progress. He was able to partake in the walk through. It’s obviously a significant injury that he’s overcome,” McVay told reporters. “He’s got a lot of good stuff done on the side. You can see he’s really locked in and engaged in the meeting setting. As far as what his actual process will be in training camp, we’ll see where he’s at.”
Expectations will have to be tempered for when White makes his return following two recent and significant leg injuries. White has not played a full season since 2018 but played at least double-digit games during every season from 2017-21.
Still, when healthy, White has proven to be an impactful corner. White is a former first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler. The 2017 first-round pick led the NFL in interceptions with six in 2019. He has 18 interceptions, 68 pass deflections, and five forced fumbles over his career. Notably, White has always held opposing quarterbacks to a completion rate under 60% and a passer rating of less than 80 in every one of his pro seasons.
When White can return, he'll join a secondary including cornerbacks Darious Williams, Cobie Turner, Derion Kendrick, Quentin Lake, and safeties. Kamren Curl, Russ Yeast, and Kamren Kinchens.
