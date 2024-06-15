Rams' Sean McVay Speaks on Star Rookie at OTA's: 'He's Really Stood Out'
The Los Angeles Rams have now wrapped up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the 2024 offseason. L.A. head coach Sean McVay recently sat down at Cal Lutheran with J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr for an interview on the Rams' YouTube channel to reflect on the players and moments that have stood out most to him during that initial stage of the team's training.
Rookie running back Blake Corum, selected with the No. 83 pick out of the University of Michigan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after capturing the CFP national championship with the Wolverines this winter, has been particularly impressive to McVay thus far.
"...On the offensive side I've been pleased with a lot of guys, but Blake Corum's really stood out," McVay revealed. "Mature beyond his years, I love the way that he handles himself. I love even more when there's been a couple things that didn't go the way we wanted, how he responded the next play. The mental toughness that you see from him, Ron Gould's excllent with that room, even Kyren in his own way has done such a great job of imparting a certain amount of wisdom with him."
The 5-foot-8, 205-pound back enjoyed a decorated NCAA career, where he capped off three All-Big Ten selections, two Big Ten Running Back of the Year awards, a Big Ten MVP, and a pair of All-American selections by winning the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP award.
