Rams News: Schedule Leak Suggests a Playoff Rematch Will Tip Off Season
The Los Angeles Rams are set to start their 2024 campaign against the team that ousted them from their 2023 campaign, the Detroit Lions, per a pre-NFL schedule release report from Good Morning NFL's Peter Schrager.
This is not official yet, of course, but Schrager typically knows his stuff. The Lions, who after all won their wild card playoff contest against Jared Goff's old team this past season, are set to host.
Los Angeles went on a surprise 10-7 run in 2023, rebounding from an awful 2022 follow-up to its charmed Super Bowl run the year prior.
The Lions, however, enjoyed an even better 2023. Detroit went 12-5 last year during the regular season, and beat the Rams and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (led by another ex-Rams quarterback, Baker Mayfield) in the divisional round, advancing all the way to the NFC Championship game. Goff's luck ran out there, however, as the Lions were felled by the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.
Now, a reconfigured Rams squad will look to pick up the pieces and have its vengeance on Matthew Stafford's old franchise, reportedly as soon as Week 1. The world will be watching.
