Matthew Stafford's Interception Streak Continues as Rams Enter Playoffs for Round Three vs. Cardinals

After another game in which Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions against the 49ers, there are questions regarding the Rams' passing attack entering the Wild Card Round.

For the third straight game, Matthew Stafford threw at least two interceptions, resulting in the Rams' sixth consecutive loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. With the Rams rolling into the playoffs, execution and the turnover battle will be a point of emphasis as they've committed eight turnovers in the last three games.

The 49ers did a sound job of making it difficult for the Rams on offense. 49ers fans traveled well and brought the noise, making it difficult at times for the Rams offense to communicate. Not to mention, the San Francisco pass rush got after Stafford early and often, forcing Stafford to force a few ill-advised throws.

"It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really the entire second half,” Stafford said.

When the Rams get stressed offensively, they abandon the run and turn to empty set pass formations. Given the lack of shotgun and five wide receiver sets McVay has used in the last few years, the Rams still haven't looked all that comfortable in these type of formations. When a stout defensive front like the 49ers can hone in on L.A. primarily throwing the ball, it didn't go well for Stafford.

"There are some plays out there I want back," Stafford said. "I guess (a division title) is nice. It means you get a home playoff game. But we would have rather won the game, for sure."

Stafford finished the 2021 regular season with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Those are his highest totals in each category since the 2011 and 2012 seasons, respectively. At times this season, Stafford has held a higher quarterback rating than his career average, but his statistics have declined as the season went along.

The Rams will face their divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. In their two games against the Cardinals this year, Stafford has thrown five touchdowns and one interception with 567 yards passing.

Yes, Stafford has done well against the Cardinals. However, the Arizona defensive front is just as impressive as the 49ers. Add onto the fold that the return of J.J. Watt looms in the balance, the Wild Card Round could be trouble in paradise if the Rams offensive line can't protect Stafford.

With Sony Michel and Cam Akers both available and ready to go as the playoffs ramp up, the Rams need to run the football and get back to their balanced approach – something they got away from in Week 18. The Rams never got the offensive push rushing the ball on Sunday and that killed their play-action game.

For the Rams to win over the Cardinals, coach Sean McVay needs a successful, balanced attack. Building off the running game gives the Rams their best chance at winning with the full McVay playbook at their disposal. A one-dimensional game will presumably be hard-pressed to work, especially against Kyler Murray and what the Cardinals have to offer.

