49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Make Start in Regular-Season Finale vs. Rams

After the 49ers refrained from naming a starter during the week, the Rams now have a clear picture on who will be under center in Week 18 for San Francisco.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined last week while nursing a torn UCL in this thumb, but despite being limited in practice throughout the week, he's expected to make the start for San Francisco in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Garoppolo still isn't fully healthy, telling Bay Area reporters earlier this week that he's in pain when trying to grip and throw the football. Meanwhile, reports out of San Francisco as the week progressed, suggest that his involvement has gone up as game-day neared.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance received the starting nod in Week 17 against the Texans, and he'll be called upon on Sunday if Garoppolo is unable to finish the game.

The 49ers didn't activate practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld this week, meaning they'll enter the game with the expectation that Garoppolo is at least healthy enough to give them a chance to play this game throughout, where adding another passer to the roster this week was not needed.

In games that Garoppolo has started against the Rams, he's 5-0. His last start against L.A. came earlier this season in Week 10 in which Garoppolo completed 15-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams defense has played arguably their best stretch of football this season, holding opponents to an average of 16 points per game across their five-game winning streak.

The Rams can secure the NFC West with a win over their in-state rival on Sunday, whereas a win for the 49ers would punch their ticket into the playoffs.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.