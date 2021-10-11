Rams at Giants Week 6: New York Dealing With Injuries to Key Players

The Rams' Week 6 opponent – the Giants – are dealing with injuries to three key players.

The Los Angele Rams (4-1) will hit the road to take on the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6. The Rams will enter the contest after having 10 days of preparation after playing on Thursday night in Week 5, giving them additional time to rest and implement an adequate game plan.

As for the Giants, they could be without a few key players due to injuries suffered in their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the latest injury news for the Giants:

QB Daniel Jones

In the second quarter of the Giants' Week 5 game, Jones suffered a concussion and was carted off the field. The injury occurred after colliding helmet-to-helmet with Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox near the goal line.

Jones had been playing some of the best football of his three-year career, throwing four touchdowns to one interception while completing passes at a 66% clip prior to the Week 5 injury.

"I'm not going to get into any medical diagnosis," Giants coach Joe Judge said after the game. "I saw him in the locker room afterwards right there. Just checked on him. In terms of where he'll go next week, I don't have an answer for you right now. We'll see where he goes. Obviously, we're all hopeful that he'll be back and he'll be healthy."

RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley, the fourth-year rusher who battled back from injury after playing just two games last season, was carted off the field in the Week 5 game with an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter.

Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain that likely will force him to miss next week's game against the Rams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay hyperextended his knee, forcing the Giants' newly-added pass-catcher to exit the game at halftime. Despite trying to play through the injury suffered in the first quarter, Golladay played another quarter as he was targeted three times but no catches were made.

"Tried to fight through it but the pain kind of got a little bit worse," Golladay said. "It's frustrating.

Golladay has dealt with a hip, hamstring, and groin injury this year and this is just the latest of problems he'll look to overcome. Golladay mentioned he "hopes for the best" and will have an MRI on Monday for further information regarding his injured knee.

