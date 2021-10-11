    • October 11, 2021
    Which NFC West Team Sits in the Best Position to Win Division?

    These algorithms indicate which NFC West team has the best chance to win the division at this point in the season.
    Each team in the NFC West has now endured five games in the 2021 season, including two divisional matchups. 

    As the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams sit atop the NFC West, they also rank among the best teams in the conference, looking poised for a potential playoff run.

    The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, however, have had moments at times where they look destined for a big season. Meanwhile, they've also encountered letdown games, currently possessing losing records as the league approaches Week 6.

    So which team has the best chance to win the NFC West at this point in the season?

    Here are the percentages for each NFC West team to win the division, courtesy of ESPN, Football Outsiders and FiveThirtyEight's algorithms:

    Which NFC West Team Sits in the Best Position to Win Division?

    ESPN Football Power Index

    • Cardinals: 64.4%
    • Rams: 31.2%
    • 49ers: 2.6%
    • Seahawks: 1.8%

    Football Outsiders

    • Cardinals: 56.2%
    • Rams: 32.9%
    • 49ers: 6.1%
    • Seahawks: 4.8%

    FiveThirtyEight

    • Cardinals: 59%
    • Rams: 34%
    • Seahawks: 4%
    • 49ers: 3%

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

