NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 7

After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 7?

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books. While the Rams, Cardinals and Seahawks teams in the NFC West played this week, while the 49ers had their much-needed bye. Here's how the teams fared this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals

This seemed like the week the Cardinals could finally suffer their first loss of the season but evidently, they had other ideas. The Cardinals dominated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday despite missing coach Kliff Kingsbury (Covid-19 Protocols) and star pass rusher Chandler Jones.

The Cardinals' defense looked superior in Cleveland, holding the Browns to 14 points. And seven of those were on a hail mary throw just before the first half ended.

Quarterback Kyler Murray bounced back after a somewhat down performance in Week 5 against the 49ers. The third-year quarterback tossed four touchdowns, including two to DeAndre Hopkins with 229 yards.

Next week, the Cardinals return home and welcome in the 1-5 Houston Texans, where they opened as a 17-point favorite.

Record: 6-0

Los Angeles Rams

A true start to finish game for the Rams as L.A. dominated the short-handed New York Giants. The Rams pass rush overwhelmed the Giants' offensive line that has been ravished by injury this season. The Giants' few offensive playmakers never got going, and their No. 1 wide receiver in this game, Kadarius Toney, left the contest with an injury following New York's first offensive drive.

As for the Rams, Matthew Stafford had an effective and efficient outing, completing 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards. Stafford's primary target, Cooper Kupp, hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Darrell Henderson Jr. totaled two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, while recording over 100 total yards.

After back-to-back road wins, the Rams return home to face their old friend, Jared Goff, and the winless Detroit Lions.

Record: 5-1

Seattle Seahawks

In the first game without Russell Wilson under center in a decade, the Seahawks' offense struggled to move the ball for parts of the game. Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith, managed the game, completing 23 passes for just over 200 yards. Running back Alex Collins, filling in for the injured Chris Carson, rushed for over 100 yards and added a touchdown. The Seahawks' defense appeared to take a step forward, albeit a struggling Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense.

In the end, it wasn't enough to stop T.J. Watt and company. After a Seahawks field goal forced the game into overtime, a forced fumble by Watt set up the Steelers for a game-winning field goal.

Next week, the Seahawks will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Record: 2-4

San Francisco 49ers

*Bye Week

After dropping three straight contests – including two games against division rivals – the 49ers were on their Week 6 bye. In injury news, coach Kyle Shanahan announced last week that quarterback Trey Lance sustained a knee injury in the 49ers' Week 5 loss. On Monday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted at practice looking healthy after a calf strain knocked him out of Week 5.

The 49ers welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Levi's Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

