SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 7?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 7?

After six weeks of football in the books, the Los Angeles Rams sit with a 5-1 record with their one loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals – the NFL's only undefeated team.

In coming off a 38-11 blowout win over the New York Giants, the Rams have positioned themselves to sit near the top of the consensus power rankings.

Sports Illustrated's MMQB released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the Week 6 games. While the Rams sat fifth in the rankings last week, they've shot up the list heading into Week 7.

Rams power rank: 1

Last week: Win vs. Giants, 38-11

Next week: vs. Detroit Lions

The Rams now hold the top spot in this week's power rankings, after recording their largest point differential win of the season.

Senior editor Gary Gramling, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"The only blip on their record came on an off-day against a Cardinals team they’d beat four out of five times at SoFi. They have the best coach in the NFL, an MVP-caliber quarterback playing at an MVP level, and as long as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey stay healthy they’ll remain the most well-rounded team in football."

Gramling indicates the Rams are the most well-rounded team in football with the pairing of coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and All-Pro defenders Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

He claims more times than not, the Rams would hold the advantage over the Cardinals despite losing to Arizona in Week 4. The Rams will head to State Farm Stadium in Week 14 for the second of their two matchups against the Cardinals.

The national attention the Rams have received this season comes with lofty expectations. After pushing all their chips in the middle of the table this offseason to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, making a run toward a Super Bowl is what surrounds this team. With an abundance of games still ahead of them, holding the No. 1 spot in SI's power rankings does suggest they've positioned themselves for a big season moving forward.

The Rams will look ahead to Week 7 with the Lions coming to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 24 as L.A. searches for their sixth win in seven weeks.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.