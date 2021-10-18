5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 6 Win Over Giants

The Los Angeles Rams just keep on winning as they improved to 5-1 on the season, defeating the New York Giants in the process. Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Rams put up 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach going into halftime. There was no 28-3 miracle happening in the Meadowlands as L.A. went on to win 38-11.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' Week 6 win over the Giants:

1. Taylor Rapp was everywhere

It was an awful day for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the play from Rapp only escalated that. He intercepted Jones twice during the contest and also finished with three pass breakups and four total tackles. The first pick came a little before halfway through the second quarter where Rapp jumped the route, reading Jones like a book. Jones looked over the middle and didn't see Rapp there until the last second. L.A. wound up getting points off the interception as running back Darrell Henderson Jr. took the ball in to make it 21-3. The second interception came while the Rams were up 31-3 in the third quarter as Rapp got in front of a out route. He adds another layer to that Rams secondary that makes them that much more vaunted.

2. Matthew Stafford continues to stay hot

It's been a tremendous season for Stafford thus far and it only continued to get better after he torched the Giants' secondary. He finished with 251 yards passing with four touchdowns, while also completing 22 of 28 passes. Stafford is now just shy of 2,000 passing yards (1,838 exactly) with 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. If he keeps this up, it won't be long until more national entities begin clamoring for Stafford to be an MVP candidate. He has changed the complexity of this offense ever since he was acquired and gives the Rams something not a lot of other teams have – an elite quarterback. Stafford had all the time in the world against the Giants and if teams continue to not pressure him early and often, he'll pick them apart.

3. Darrell Henderson continues to impress

Coach Sean McVay has been ecstatic about the way Henderson has played this season and nothing changed in that regard against New York. He finished with 78 yards on 21 carries with one rushing and one receiving touchdown as the Giants didn't have much of an answer for him. Henderson also recorded a touchdown against Seattle the week prior and it's become imperative to get him a good amount of touches. For L.A. to have a successful offense, it needs to have a good healthy balance of run and pass plays. Obviously, it becomes tougher to run against some of the better run defenses, but that's when you rely on McVay to out scheme his opponent. Henderson is already up to 372 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the five games he's played and it looks like his production is only going to improve from here.

4. Another big day for the receivers

There's definitely a theme here. The offense was lights out, and that included the top three receivers who all had strong games. Cooper Kupp continued his dominance as he finished with nine receptions for 130 yards plus two touchdowns. Robert Woods also scored on a touchdown pass, as did Henderson. Additionally, Tyler Higbee posted five catches for this contest. It was an excellent display all around as the Giants secondary didn't have many answers for all of Stafford's weapons.

5. They avoided the "trap" game

Coming into this matchup, the Rams were flying high after their victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Why wouldn't they? L.A. just won a huge matchup in the NFC West which kept the team in second place heading into this game. The question was always going to be: Can they beat a bad team convincingly and avoid a letdown? We can check both of those boxes as the Rams did exactly that in spectacular fashion. Sure, the first quarter was a bit of a slow start, but when you're up 28-3 going into the second half, no one is going to remember that quarter (maybe McVay). The Rams took care of business and that's all that matters at the end of the day.

More from Ram Digest:

Follow our new Ram Digest Twitter account @RamDigestSI.