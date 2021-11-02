NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 9

After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 9?

All four NFC West teams were back in action for Week 8. The Cardinals took the field on Thursday Night Football, while the three others were in action on Sunday.

Here is our latest edition of the NFC West roundup ahead of Week 9:

Los Angeles Rams

A dominant first three quarters for the Rams propelled them for a win over the Texans. The combination of Mathew Stafford and Cooper Kupp continued to shine, as the dynamic duo connected seven times for 115 yards. The Rams defensive efforts were led by Aaron Donald who posted 1.5 sacks, and rookie Ernest Jones who posted nine total tackles, including one for a loss and also registered 0.5 sack. Jones is set to fill the shoes of Kenny Young who was traded to the Broncos last week.

Next week, the Rams welcome the Tennessee Titans to SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football. The Titans are expected to be without Derrick Henry, who is feared will miss significant time with a foot injury.

Record: 7-1

Arizona Cardinals

Probably the best game of the week, the Cardinals just fell short to the Packers on Thursday night. Running back's James Conner and Chase Edmonds packed a punch for the Arizona rushing attack during a back and forth battle with the shorthanded Packers squad. Still, Aaron Rodgers found a way to pick apart the Cardinals' defense. Kyler Murray was held in the pocket by the Packers which ultimately limited his dual-threat ability. Perhaps more concerning was that Murray appeared to hurt his ankle on one of the game's final plays.

He is rumored to potentially miss next week's game against the 49ers, which would be significant with an NFC West opponent due up on the schedule. Practice reports should give us an idea of whether Murray will be able to lace it up on Sunday.

Record: 7-1

San Francisco 49ers

On the heels of four straight losses, the 49ers appeared to be in turmoil. With a quarterback controversy surrounding the team, and injuries playing a major factor for the second year in a row, San Francisco went into Chicago, facing a struggling Bears team and Jimmy Garopollo answered the call, throwing for over 300 yards and added two rushing touchdowns in a Week 8 victory. It appeared the 49ers finally opened up the playbook, allowing Garoppolo the freedom to throw the ball deep while using more play-action.

It was a much-needed win for the 49ers, who host the Cardinals on Sunday. Sitting at 3-4, it will be a huge task for San Francisco.

Record: 3-4

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith played his best game since taking over for the injured Russell Wilson, and the Seattle defense held the Jaguars to just seven points. Three passing touchdowns by Smith, combined with a special teams touchdown were enough for Seattle to dominate the Jaguars. After accumulating just 159 yards over his past five games, wide receiver Tyler Lockett posted 12 receptions for 142 yards, while D.K. Metcalf posted two receiving touchdowns.

The Seahawks enter their bye week sitting at 3-5. With Wilson’s return potentially looming after the bye, don’t count the Seahawks out of the wild card picture just yet.

Record: 3-5

