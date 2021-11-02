SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 9?

The 2021 NFL season finds itself at the trade deadline, meaning we're closing in on the midpoint of the year. While some teams have established themselves as a powerhouse squad, others look destined to be picking toward the top of next year's NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 8.

Rams power rank: 1

Last week: Win at Texans, 38-22

Next week: vs. Titans

While the Rams sat as the No. 3 team last week, they've shot up the rankings to the top spot following a Week 8 victory over the Texans and a recent acquisition of linebacker Von Miller.

SI staff writer Mitch Goldich, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"I think the Rams are the best team in the NFL right now. How’s that for a compelling reason to rank them No. 1? They haven’t beaten a good team since the Buccaneers in Week 3, so they haven’t truly redeemed themselves for that loss to the Cardinals. But you have to play the schedule they give you, and the Rams have taken care of business against bad teams lately. They’re loaded with star power on both sides of the ball, and they’ve added Von Miller for the short term."

Goldich states that the Rams are the best team in the NFL despite a lousy recent stretch of opponents. Nonetheless, you have to play the teams on your schedule and that's what the Rams have done, beating teams convincingly aside from the letdown performance against the Cardinals in Week 4.

The Rams already led the NFL in defensive pressures and sacks, meanwhile, they double-dipped at the position, adding Von Miller into the fold. While the offense has been the team's biggest strength thus far, the defense just got an immense lift with the addition of Miller.

The Rams will look to continue their winning ways in Week 9 when the Titans come to town for a primetime showing. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 7 inside SoFi Stadium as L.A. searches for their eighth victory of the season.

