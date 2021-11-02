Sean McVay Details How the Von Miller Trade Came Together

Two weeks ago, Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wouldn’t be making any splash moves prior to the trade deadline coming to a close despite their recent trading tendencies.

Meanwhile, the Rams sent starting inside linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos last week, insinuating there was more to come. And that wasn't the only move the Rams would make as they pulled off a blockbuster move, acquiring linebacker Von Miller just one day ahead of the trade deadline.

“There was a possibility the last few days that there was a willingness on their part to move him," McVay said of the Broncos on their willingness to trade Miller. "This had kind of been for the last couple of days, the possibility of it. We kind of got our ducks in a row to figure out how to make it happen and then you have to measure if you feel like what they were looking for and what we were looking for was kind of in alignment. I think (general manager) Les (Snead) and (Broncos general manager) George Paton did an outstanding job working collectively to be able to get something done of this magnitude, but also keep it quiet. I think it's a real credit to both ends of it. I think he brings an element – obviously an incredibly unique football player that not only is a great pass rusher, but he's a complete football player that can really affect and influence an offense in a negative way on all three downs."

At the time that McVay shot down questions on if the Rams would add another star player into the fold, he says that was absolutely the case – to not be involved in any star-studded move. However, things changed and adding Miller to the defense was a move he and the Rams' staff felt like they just couldn't pass up.

“That's exactly right because at the time that was the truth – exactly what I told you," McVay said about his comments approaching the trade deadline. "‘Never say never,’ things change. Here's what I'll tell you that I've learned over these last five years, I'm always honest with you guys in the moment about how I'm feeling, but things inevitably always change. And so that's why you want to say, ‘Never say never.’ If you had told me when you asked me that question a couple of weeks ago, if I thought there was a chance of acquiring Von Miller, I would have said, ‘Are you kidding me? Hell no.’ Right? And then when it becomes a reality, you say, ‘Well, let's look into it.’ And one of the things that I think is good about the approach, and it might not be for everybody, is if we feel like it upgrades our football team, we've got an owner that is willing to do that. (I) couldn't be more grateful for Mr. (E. Stanley) Kroenke and then Les and I and (Chief Operating Officer) Kevin (Demoff) and (Vice President of Football & Business Administration) Tony (Pastoors) feel really strongly about if it fits.

The recent trade of the Rams is yet another example of them being the aggressor and since McVay has arrived in Los Angeles, that's been the formula they've stuck by and it's ultimately worked thus far.

Not even McVay thought the Rams would be in the mix to pull off a trade of this magnitude, explaining his shock when he was first made aware of the possibility of adding Miller.

“Yeah, you got to be shi**ing me," McVay said was his initial reaction. "I'm like no way. And then you start to really unpack it and understand the ramifications and what's it going to take and what does that look like? What does that potentially do and how we envision him fitting into our football team. (It) became more and more of a reality really over the last week."

Once again, the Rams have been the heavy hitter in the middle of another enormous trade, double downing on their 'all in' approach.

The Rams' starting defensive line will now run out the reins of Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day in addition to Miller. That's a formidable pass rush that will pose arguably the best unit in the NFL.

"You look at what it takes to be successful defensively and it's about affecting and influencing the quarterback and this guy does it as well as anybody over the course of his career," McVay said of Miller. "We felt like it was a really good thing for our team. I know a lot of players are excited about being able to add Von to the mix and can't wait to get him here and get going.”

