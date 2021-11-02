Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Aqib Talib Reacts to the Rams Acquiring LB Von Miller

    Hear what Aqib Talib had to say following the Rams blockbuster trade to acquire linebacker Von Miller.
    Author:

    Following the Los Angeles Rams' recent acquisition to add linebacker Von Miller, his former teammate Aqib Talib immediately reacted to the news.

    "You line Von Miller on one end, Leonard Floyd on another end and AD (Aaron Donald) in the middle – in my opinion, that becomes the best pass rush in the NFL," Talib said via the Volume Network.

    Talib went on to voice his confidence in the Rams this season, saying they're the favorite to win the Super Bowl following the recent addition of Miller.

    Optimism remains high for what Talib thinks the Rams are destined to achieve this season. However, Talib also did some reflecting on what Miller meant to the city of Denver, saying he's neck and neck with Peyton Manning in terms of the direct impact on that community.

    Talib, who spent time during his playing career with both the Rams and Broncos has deep ties into both organizations. Now, in his post-playing career, Talib serves as a podcast host on the Volume Network, while also calling NFL games as a color analyst. Specifically, Talib called the Rams preseason games alongside Andrew Siciliano and Mina Kimes.

    Talib and Miller spent four seasons together, forming one of the top defenses in recent years, earning the nickname 'No Fly Zone' for their formidable defensive unit.

    Now, as the Rams add another Hall of Famer to the mix, L.A. will run out three players that will one day hear their name called in Canton, Ohio once they call it a career.

    Through seven games this season, Miller has registered 19 tackles, 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

