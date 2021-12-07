Rams' Andrew Whitworth Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field, and Andrew Whitworth exemplifies this honor.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been named a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive season.

The award is highly considered to be one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for their outstanding service in the community, activities in helping others and overall excellence on the field.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced all 32 nominees for this season.

Ever since Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017, he's taken it upon himself to be a local advocate in the Los Angeles and Thousand Oaks community, while remaining involved in his hometown of Louisiana.

Whitworth started the Big Whitt 77 foundation, assisting youth and families in need.

Per his foundation's website, his purpose for giving back says the following:

"In 2008, NFL football player Andrew Whitworth and wife Melissa made a decision to invest back into their community by creating a non-profit organization that would impact area youth and families. The Whitworth’s felt strongly that their success was rooted deeply in the community and the friends and family that helped them along the way. The Big Whit 77 Foundation serves a mission to impact the lives of youth and families in local communities."

Each nominee will be recognized for their efforts over the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show, aired on the Thursday prior to Super Bowl LVI, broadcasted on ABC.

Every nominee, regardless of whether or not they're named the official Walter Payton Man of the Year, will receive a donation of up to $40,000 that will go toward the charity of their choice.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year will receive a $250,000 donation for the charity of their choice.

