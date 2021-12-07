Rams Injury News: Updates on Brian Allen, Robert Rochell

Injuries in Week 13 for the Los Angeles Rams began early in the first quarter when center Brian Allen was removed from the game due to a knee injury and ultimately could not return.

The team turned to Coleman Shelton, who saw 67 of the Rams' offensive snaps, holding down the fort in place of the injured Allen.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay gave an update on the severity of Allen's injury, stating that he has an MCL sprain in his right knee and is considered day-to-day.

"We'll just kind of take it a day at a time with him," McVay told reporters Monday on a conference call. "Definitely, that's good news where it's not anything that you're immediately ruling him out for Arizona. But we will be smart with him. I don't expect him to practice, probably Wednesday or Thursday. Maybe Friday we'll give it a shot with him. "

McVay did not rule out Allen for the Rams' Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals but tracking his involvement in practice throughout the week will likely be a barometer for how well he's progressing upon reaching game day.

If Allen is unable to go, Shelton will be called upon again to anchor the middle of the Rams' offensive line.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get Brian back, but I certainly have a whole lot confidence in Coleman if he's got to go this week," McVay said.

McVay also noted that cornerback Robert Rochell suffered a rib injury. He played primarily special teams on Sunday, seeing just one defensive snap in the team's 37-7 blowout win over the Jaguars.

"He's going to be sore," McVay said of Rochell. "We'll see how he manages the pain throughout the course of the week, but I would expect him not to practice early on."

McVay was reluctant to rule out Allen and Rochell for the primetime slate against the NFC West leader, but these injuries will presumably slow down their participation in practices.

Kickoff for the Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.