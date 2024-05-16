Rams News: Kyren Williams Reacts to Game Tape of Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Rams will look to build on what they accomplished in 2023 to 2024. 2023 was filled with surprises from all sides of the ball, good and bad. However, the good that came out of 2023 was the emergence of running back Kyren Williams. Williams rejuvenated the offense and gave quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay another dimension after lacking a run game since Todd Gurley's departure.
Williams had himself a career year, and to build on that, the Rams' front office realized they needed to help their Pro Bowl running back even more, which is why the team signed former Pro Bowl offensive guard Jonah Jackson.
Jackson signed with the Rams at the start of free agency, and Williams likes what he's seen from the former Ohio State Buckeye thus far.
In a recent clip of the Los Angeles Rams' "Behind the Grind" YouTube show, Williams is shown a clip of Jackson leading former Lions running back D'Andre Swift for a touchdown. The 23-year-old looked at running backs coach Ron Gould and nodded in approval.
Although Williams had a great 2023 campaign, there were moments when the offensive line struggled to get him in the endzone, evidently in their Wild Card matchup against the Lions. The Rams couldn't find the endzone, going 0-for-3, while the Lions went 3-for-3 in red zone opportunities.
It was ultimately their downfall, and the Rams brass is making sure that doesn't happen again, hence the signing of Jackson.
The former Fighting Irish will look to pick up right where he left off, and it'll be on Jackson and the rest of the offensive linemen to ensure that.
Williams rushed for 1,144 yards on 228 attempts and 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.
