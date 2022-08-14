QB2 Bryce Perkins? Rams Veteran Impresses In Win Over Chargers

John Wolford may have taken the first-team reps this week with Matthew Stafford sidelined - but Bryce Perkins' performance during their 29-22 preseason-opening win against the LA Chargers might have been enough for him to leapfrog Wolford.

The third-year signal caller was on fire against the Chargers, showing off all of the dual-threat ability he's known for and then some, rushing for a team-high 42-yards, one touchdown, and multiple broken tackles.

But don't think for a second that Perkins is a one-trick pony. He was more than effective through the air, going 10 of 17 for 133-yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. This included a highlight reel-worthy 60-yard dart to wide receiver Lance McCutcheon for a touchdown.

"He's a playmaker," head coach Sean McVay said post-game. "I was just really pleased with Bryce's overall ability to be able to handle all the different situations that came up."

Perkins looked comfortable and accurate, and perhaps most importantly he looked confident in the hot seat.

The question is, does his play warrant being bumped up above Wolford? It might be too soon to tell. But with a short week ahead before the Rams host the Houston Texans on Friday, it's not a long wait to see if Perkins can string together multiple strong performances - and if they feel the need to play Wolford as well as a comparison.

Regardless, Perkins' performance on Saturday was that of a more than viable backup and will surely have general managers league-wide keeping an eye on his progress as a potential trade target.

If Perkins keeps this momentum going, it's hard to imagine he won't be a QB2 somewhere this season.

