QB Bryce Perkins, WR Lance McCutcheon Lead Rams In 29-22 Win Over Chargers

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams took the field for the first time since hoisting the Lombardi trophy in February on Saturday night, taking on their cross-town rival Chargers as the "road team" at So-Fi Stadium.

And after a back and forth first half, it was the Rams' offense that ultimately prove to be the difference, with the reigning champs opening the preseason with a 29-22 win over their LA counterparts.

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Rams were able to get back into the swing of things in the second, outscoring the Chargers 14-7 to tie things up at 14 heading into the locker room.

That is where the Rams offense took over, and Bryce Perkins put the Rams organization on notice.

Perkins was arguably the star of the show on Saturday, making a handful of highlight-reel-worthy plays, including a 60-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon near the end of the first half.

He would go on to finish the game completing 10 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 39 yards and another score.

McCutcheon, however, also made an argument for that honor, hauling in five catches for 87 yards and a pair of impressive touchdown grabs on six targets.

It was the kind of performance that not only caught the eye of fans but could also give him an opportunity to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster if he can continue to impress.

Defensively, Jake Hummel led the way for the Rams with 10 total tackles, including five solo stops.

As a team, the Rams ended the night with 232 total yards of offense (123 through the air and 109 on the ground) on 54 plays, averaging 4.3 yards per play.

On the other end of the field, the Chargers racked up 312 total yards of offense, including 226 through the air.

Veteran quarterback Chase Daniel was one of the lone bright spots for the Chargers, completing 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the win, the Rams will take the field once again at 7 pm PT next Friday night when they welcome the Houston Texans to So-Fi Stadium in Week 2.

