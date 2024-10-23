Former Rams LB Sent to Divisional Rival in Blockbuster Trade
Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker and Super Bowl champion Ernest Jones has been traded for the second time this season.
Jones will return to the NFC West and join L.A.'s division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. On Wednesday morning, Jones was traded to the Seahawks from the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter/X.
The Seahawks are sending linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick to the Titans for Jones.
Jones was traded from the Rams to the Titans in late August, prior to the start of the 2024 season. Tennessee acquired Jones from the Rams after the two sides were unsuccessful in coming to terms on an extension with him in the first year of his contract.
The 25-year-old was coming off a stellar 2023 season, the best of his career, recording 145 tackles (74 solos), 4.5 sacks, six passes defended, 14 tackles for loss, and six quarterbacks hits in 15 games in L.A.
Although the Titans were off to a solid start to the season, they now have a 1-5 record and are clearly looking to rebuild. On top of that, Jones proved not to be a schematic fit in Tennessee's defense.
In six games with the Titans, Jones recorded 44 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passed defended. Now he will head back to the NFC West, and the Rams will have to face him twice a year now, starting in Week 9 when L.A. will travel to Seattle for their first matchup of the season.
This wasn't the first move Tennessee made of the day. They also traded away from All-Pro wide receiver and future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans moved away two key pieces from each side of the ball. If that isn't waiving the white flag six games into the season, I don't know what is.
The Rams are still in the thick of the division race. Although they sit at 2-4, they are not too far off the Seahawks for the division lead. The NFC West remains wide open, and while it may not be the juggernaut we all thought it'd be, every team in it has a shot at the title.
L.A.'s journey continues on primetime this Thursday night when they take on one of the best teams in the league, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings.
