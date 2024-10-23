Rams CB Named NFC Player of the Week
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He is the first Ram to win the award this season.
Durant led a spectacular defensive effort from the Rams in their 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team's second win of the season. The third-year corner forced two turnovers in the first half, starting with an interception of Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew in the second quarter.
Durant picked off a pass intended for Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, and the interception gave the offense a short field and led to the team's first points of the game, a 13-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams.
When the Raiders got the ball back, Durant blitzed Minshew and forced the veteran quarterback to fumble the football. Teammate Kamren Curl picked up the ball and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. These back-to-back turnovers gave the Rams a 14-3 lead.
Overall, Durant finished the game with two total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass breakups. This was easily the best game of Durant's young career, and enough for him to earn him Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time.
The Rams also had another strong candidate to win the award in undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen McCollough. McCollough intercepted two of Minshew's passes in the game, including the game-sealing interception. McCollough's two picks kept the Raiders from pulling off a comeback toward the end of the game.
Outside of the secondary, Rams first-round pick Jared Verse pressured the Raiders quarterbacks nine times during the win, leading all rookies. The Florida State product has been one of the best in the entire NFL at pressuring the quarterback and is an early favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Though these performances came against a struggling Raiders offense, the Rams young defense shined in Sunday's win. This defense has certainly had some growing pains this season, but has provided hope going forward thanks to the plays they are able to create.
