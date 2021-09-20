Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a 2-0 start, they'll host the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

The Rams and Bucs are two of the top teams in the NFC, and as this matchup unfolds, it will indicate who the more superior team is through the early stages of the 2021 season.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 3:

*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Over/under point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -118, Bucs +105

Currently, the Rams are a slight favorite over last year's Super Bowl champions. The game is being played in Los Angeles so that will favor the Rams to some degree.

The point total has each team scoring in the late 20s, as the oddsmakers expect this to be a high-scoring game. In the Rams' first two games this season, they're averaging 30.5 points per game, whereas the Bucs have averaged 39.5 points after two weeks. Clearly, both teams are a threat to score in bunches and the betting odds show they expect the same to follow.

Kickoff for this Week 3 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.