Rams LB Kenny Young Ejected From Game vs. Colts

The Rams lost a linebacker during the Week 2 contest after he was ejected.

Rams linebacker Kenny Young was ejected from the game against the Colts after he came in contact with an official.

Young became heated following a play and began to let the officials know about it. Tempers flared and he was ejected as a result of the contact measure that occurred.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald tried calming him down in the event of things. The Rams will now play the final quarter and a half without their starting inside linebacker.

Rookie Ernest Jones has taken over for Young alongside Troy Reeder.

