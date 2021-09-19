September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams LB Kenny Young Ejected From Game vs. Colts

The Rams lost a linebacker during the Week 2 contest after he was ejected.
Author:

Rams linebacker Kenny Young was ejected from the game against the Colts after he came in contact with an official. 

Young became heated following a play and began to let the officials know about it. Tempers flared and he was ejected as a result of the contact measure that occurred.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald tried calming him down in the event of things. The Rams will now play the final quarter and a half without their starting inside linebacker.

Rookie Ernest Jones has taken over for Young alongside Troy Reeder.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16786959
Play

Rams LB Kenny Young Ejected From Game vs. Colts

The Rams lost a linebacker during the Week 2 contest after he was ejected.

USATSI_16786192
Play

Watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens up Week 2 Game With Impressive First Drive

Matthew Stafford opens up the Week 2 contest with a masterful first drive.

IMG-0016
Play

Rams' Week 2 Inactives vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

USATSI_16786959
News

Rams LB Kenny Young Ejected From Game vs. Colts

USATSI_16786192
News

Watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens up Week 2 Game With Impressive First Drive

IMG-0016
News

Rams' Week 2 Inactives vs. Colts

IMG-0386
News

Rams at Colts Week 2 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

IMG-0471
News

Colts Expected to Get Back Key Starter for Week 2 vs. Rams

IMG-0351
News

Watch: Previewing Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts OG Quenton Nelson

IMG-0387
News

Rams at Colts Week 2: 3 Bold Predictions

IMG-0016
News

Rams Activate LB Micah Kiser, LB Justin Lawler From Practice Squad | NFL Tracker