Rams Edge out Close Victory Over Colts, 27-24

The Rams have moved to 2-0 on the season after a Week 2 victory over the Colts.

In what was a hard-fought victory to the very end, the Rams' 'bend but don't break' mentality helped them hold on as they defeated the Colts by the final score of 27-24.

Matthew Stafford felt every bit of being 'showtime' in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Sunday Night Football last weekend. And in Stafford's first road contest with his new team, he wasted no time picking up right where he left of last week when he won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

On the Rams opening series on offense, Stafford orchestrated a drive that saw him go 5-of-5 through the air for 82 yards and one touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Colts showed the ability to move the ball downfield with regularity, but cashing in once they got inside the red zone is where the Rams defense caused them fits. On two of their first three drives, the Colts were stopped inside the 5-yard line with one being an interception by linebacker Troy Reeder and the other being a 4th down stop.

While Stafford looked the part in the opening drive, he was picked off on the second play of the Rams' second drive. An overthrown pass found Colts safety Khari Willis for the interception. The ball was way off target, looking as if it was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Ultimately, the offensive showcase that many had expected with the Rams and Colts clashing together, did not come to fruition in the first half. The Rams saw just three offensive drives prior to halftime, which included a masterful opening series followed by a drive to be put on pause as a result of an interception and another where the Rams were forced to take the three points and kick a field goal.

In the second half, the momentum began to swing in favor of the Colts for the greater part of the third quarter. The Colts found the endzone, relying on second-year receiver Michel Pittman as he went over the 100-yard benchmark and found the endzone once for a score.

Meanwhile, the Rams shot themselves in the foot late in the third. On a punt attempt out of their own end, the snap to punter Johnny Hekker didn't make it to him as the ball hit off Nick Scott, the special team's personal protector. The Colts cashed in, picking up the ball in the endzone, moving ahead for their first lead of the game prior to the fourth quarter beginning.

For the first time since joining the Rams, Stafford was forced to play from behind. In answering back, Stafford led a four-play drive, connecting with Cooper Kupp on a 10-yard touchdown after he hit him in stride for a 44-yard catch-and-run. Kupp finished the game with a staggering nine catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts were forced to turn things over to backup quarterback Jacob Eason as starter Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. With Eason under center, the Colts couldn't muster up much of any offense.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey put the final stamp on the Rams' 27-24 victory when he picked off Eason after the Colts got the ball back with under two minutes left in what could have been a game-winning drive.

Stafford wasn't as sharp as last week, but nonetheless, still put together an adequate game. He finished the Week 2 contest going 19-of-30 for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Rams defense showed immense progress in comparison to last week when they allowed a 100-yard rusher. In Week 2, the Rams contained running back Jonathan Taylor to 51 yards on 15 attempts.

Rams linebacker Kenny Young was ejected from the game after having a heated argument with an official and coming in contact with him. The team turned to rookie linebacker Ernest Jones for the remainder of the game.

The Rams will return home to Los Angeles in Week 3 as they'll get set to host the defending Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.