Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Buccaneers in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

After getting off to a 2-0 start, the Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full in an effort to obtain their third consecutive victory with the defending Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town

This Week 3 contest is bound to include a surplus of offense as both the Rams and Bucs rank inside the top 5 among points scored.

The Rams have heavily relied on their downfield passing attack to move the chains and score in bunches. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp enters the weekend ranked third with 271 receiving yards after two games.

Meanwhile, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady leads the league with nine passing touchdowns.

With both offenses being no stranger to lighting up the scoreboard, this could be a game where the team that holds possession last winds up the winner.

Sunday's broadcasting crew will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Rams (2-0), Bucs (2-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.