How the Rams' Pass Defense Stacks up Against QB Tom Brady

The Rams' pass defense will have a major assignment thrown their way in Week 3 with quarterback Tom Brady coming to town.

For over two decades, quarterback Tom Brady has carved up opposing defenses. In Week 3, he'll face a Rams defense that finished last year as the No. 1 unit, and through the early stages of this season, Los Angeles has held opponents to an average of 19 points per game.

So how will the Rams prepare to stop the ageless wonder?

That's the question every defensive coordinator wishes they had the answers for in an effort to slow down the future Hall of Fame quarterback. On Wednesday, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked how he feels entering Week 3 against Brady.

"Scared to death," Morris said jokingly with a laugh.

Now in his age 44 season, Brady looks as if age is not a factor. Currently, Brady and the Bucs lead the NFL with nine passing touchdowns. It will be up to the Rams pass defense to minimize the big gains that Tampa Bay has hit on quite regularly this season.

"Tom knows exactly what he wants to do with the ball and that's the key," Morris said. "He demands it from the other guys around him."

The Bucs returned the vast majority of players from last year's Super Bowl-winning squad, giving them continuity going into 2021.

Meanwhile, the Rams are a team that underwent a face-lift this offseason with the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford. While one team retained the foundation of their squad and the other received a new centerpiece, the Rams and Bucs are largely regarded as the league's top two teams.

How the Rams secondary matches up against Brady

The Rams' secondary registered two interceptions and four pass breakups in their Week 2 contest in Indianapolis. And that wasn't an anomaly. In the 2021 season opener against the Bears, they picked off quarterback Andy Dalton once and tallied seven pass breakups.

The L.A. secondary lost two key members in free agency this offseason when John Johnson III and Troy Hill went to Cleveland. However, after two weeks of play, the Rams have shown no signs of slowing down in their efforts against the pass.

While Brady will be their toughest test yet, the Rams have shown no indication that they aren't well suited to slow down the formidable Bucs' passing attack.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has seen ample time anchoring down the star position through week's one and two. Ramsey, who can be characterized as the NFL's best cover corner, also is a major factor in stopping the run. Playing the star position, Ramsey is able to offer his willing nature to take down ball carriers as well as shadowing his opponents' slot receiver.

Ramsey secured an interception late in the fourth quarter in Week 2 against the Colts, putting away Indianapolis' hope of rallying back with regulation expiring.

Ramsey has been targeted 14 times and allowed just eight receptions thus far in 2021. He'll presumably line up all over the field once again in an effort to slow down the receiving core of the Bucs which is no small task.

Kickoff for the Rams and Bucs Week 3 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

