September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3 searching for their third consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. They'll get set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, who also come into this week with two wins behind them. 

From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and tight end Jacob Harris were listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Bucs final injury report indicated outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were listed as out. Additionally, wide receiver Antonio Brown was deemed out on Saturday as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bucs inactives:

Rams inactives

  • RB Darrell Henderson
  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • DB JuJu Hughes
  • DB J.R. Reed
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • DT Bobby Brown III

Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers

Bucs inactives

  • WR Antonio Brown
  • WR Jaydon Mickens
  • LB Jason Pierre-Paul
  • DL Khalil Davis
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • LB Kevin Minter

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

