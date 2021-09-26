The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3 searching for their third consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. They'll get set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, who also come into this week with two wins behind them.
From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and tight end Jacob Harris were listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Bucs final injury report indicated outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were listed as out. Additionally, wide receiver Antonio Brown was deemed out on Saturday as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bucs inactives:
Rams inactives
- RB Darrell Henderson
- QB Bryce Perkins
- DB JuJu Hughes
- DB J.R. Reed
- OL Alaric Jackson
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- DT Bobby Brown III
Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson Not Expected to Play in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams are likely to be without starting running back Darrell Henderson in Week 3 when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bucs inactives
- WR Antonio Brown
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- LB Jason Pierre-Paul
- DL Khalil Davis
- OL Nick Leverett
- QB Kyle Trask
- LB Kevin Minter
Continue reading:
- Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Darrell Henderson Not Expected to Play in Week 3
- Rams LB Kenny Young Receives Fine From NFL
- Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.