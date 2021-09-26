Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3 searching for their third consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. They'll get set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, who also come into this week with two wins behind them.

From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and tight end Jacob Harris were listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Bucs final injury report indicated outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were listed as out. Additionally, wide receiver Antonio Brown was deemed out on Saturday as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bucs inactives:

Rams inactives

RB Darrell Henderson

QB Bryce Perkins

DB JuJu Hughes

DB J.R. Reed

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DT Bobby Brown III

Bucs inactives

WR Antonio Brown

WR Jaydon Mickens

LB Jason Pierre-Paul

DL Khalil Davis

OL Nick Leverett

QB Kyle Trask

LB Kevin Minter

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.