Report: Bucs Expected to be Without LB Jason Pierre-Paul in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Buccaneers are likely to be without a prominent figure on defense for their Week 3 matchup against the Rams.

Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was absent from Wednesday's practice as a result of a hand and shoulder injury.

And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul received a second opinion regarding his injured shoulder and the verdict was for him to rest in an effort of letting it heal.

Rapoport states that Pierre-Paul will likely be inactive this week against the Rams.

Pierre-Paul has been a critical piece along the Tampa Bay defensive line in recent seasons. Now in his fourth year with the Bucs, Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 9.5 sacks last season in their trek to winning Super Bowl LV.

While Pierre-Paul is bound to be sidelined, rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon will presumably fill the void. With the Bucs firepower along their front four, Tryon has just seen time in a rotational role thus far.

Tyron flashed the ability to dip and bend around the edge considerably well throughout the preseason. But now as he gets set to see a higher volume of snaps in the regular season against the likes of Andrew Whitworth or Rob Havenstein, he'll have a tougher test ahead.

Despite Pierre-Paul's absence, the Rams offensive line will still face a fierce Tampa Bay pass rush that will include Tyron, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Shaquil Barrett.

Meanwhile, the Rams offensive line has allowed just seven quarterback hits and one sack through the first two weeks, keeping the pocket relatively clean for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This Week 3 contest will feature two stout groups going head-to-head at the line of scrimmage.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.