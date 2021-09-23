Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was absent from Wednesday's practice as a result of a hand and shoulder injury.
And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul received a second opinion regarding his injured shoulder and the verdict was for him to rest in an effort of letting it heal.
Rapoport states that Pierre-Paul will likely be inactive this week against the Rams.
Pierre-Paul has been a critical piece along the Tampa Bay defensive line in recent seasons. Now in his fourth year with the Bucs, Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 9.5 sacks last season in their trek to winning Super Bowl LV.
While Pierre-Paul is bound to be sidelined, rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon will presumably fill the void. With the Bucs firepower along their front four, Tryon has just seen time in a rotational role thus far.
Tyron flashed the ability to dip and bend around the edge considerably well throughout the preseason. But now as he gets set to see a higher volume of snaps in the regular season against the likes of Andrew Whitworth or Rob Havenstein, he'll have a tougher test ahead.
Report: Bucs Expected to be Without LB Jason Pierre-Paul in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Buccaneers are likely to be without a prominent figure on defense for their Week 3 matchup against the Rams.
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Rams take on the Buccaneers in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
How the Rams' Pass Defense Stacks up Against QB Tom Brady
The Rams' pass defense will have a major assignment thrown their way in Week 3 with quarterback Tom Brady coming to town.
Despite Pierre-Paul's absence, the Rams offensive line will still face a fierce Tampa Bay pass rush that will include Tyron, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Shaquil Barrett.
Meanwhile, the Rams offensive line has allowed just seven quarterback hits and one sack through the first two weeks, keeping the pocket relatively clean for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
This Week 3 contest will feature two stout groups going head-to-head at the line of scrimmage.
Continue Reading:
- Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
- How the Rams' Pass Defense Stacks up Against Tom Brady
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
- NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division After Week 2
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 3?
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.