Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury

Sean McVay revealed Cooper Kupp suffered a toe injury but he remains optimistic that it shouldn’t have any lingering effects.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has taken the league by storm this season, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Kupp has played in all 12 games the Rams have played thus far, serving as the focal point of coach Sean McVay's offense. However, McVay revealed Thursday that Kupp is dealing with a toe injury.

While Kupp's status throughout the week will be worth monitoring – his toe didn't hold him back in last Sunday's game where he went on to log eight catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

McVay stated that he's not worried about the long-term severity of Kupp's injury, noting that he'll be a limited participant in the Rams' Thursday walk-through practice and isn’t expected to miss time.

The Rams have already lost veteran receiver Robert Woods and rookie speedster Tutu Atwell for the season as a result of injury, as their depth is in no position to lose another asset.

The good news is – at least initially – it appears that this is a minor toe issue and not something that serves great danger to Kupp's game status.

The Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, so keeping tabs on Kupp's progress leading up to game day will likely determine his involvement.

