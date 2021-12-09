Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams snapped their three-game losing skid last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, improving to an 8-4 record. 

    Their focus will now shift ahead to Week 14 as L.A. seeks redemption against the Arizona Cardinals, the division leader in the NFC West. Currently, the Rams sit two games behind the Cardinals but a victory this week could narrow the gap considerably as things heat up down the stretch run of the regular season.

    Last week, the Cardinals saw Kyler Murray return to action after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in his return. 

    In the Rams' first meeting against Arizona in Week 4, Murray logged 307 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. The Rams defense will be tasked with slowing him down as he was on a trajectory of an MVP pace prior to going down with the ankle injury.

    Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Steve Levy, color commentator's Brian Griese and Luis Riddick and sideline reporter Lisa Salters on the call.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream to the Week 14 showing.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    Current Records: Rams (8-4), Cardinals (10-2)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1503
    Play

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    32 seconds ago
    IMG-1489
    Play

    The Rams Are in Good Hands if Coleman Shelton is Called Upon to Start in Week 14 vs. Cardinals

    Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton thrived in his first look in an extensive role last Sunday.

    16 hours ago
    IMG-0014
    Play

    Rams Announce Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker

    The Rams have signed a running back to the active roster, while signing a wide receiver to the practice squad.

    17 hours ago

    Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT

    Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1503
    News

    Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    32 seconds ago
    IMG-1489
    News

    The Rams Are in Good Hands if Coleman Shelton is Called Upon to Start in Week 14 vs. Cardinals

    16 hours ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams Announce Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker

    17 hours ago
    IMG-1493
    News

    The Rams' Addition of Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Paying Large Dividends

    20 hours ago
    IMG_1497
    News

    Rams Should be Interested in Recently Released LB Zach Cunningham

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1474
    News

    Sean McVay Suggests That More Playing Time may be on the Horizon for Sony Michel

    Dec 7, 2021
    IMG_1475
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Rams Receive a Boost in Week 14

    Dec 7, 2021
    IMG_1246
    News

    Rams' Andrew Whitworth Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

    Dec 7, 2021