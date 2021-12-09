Rams at Cardinals Week 14: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams snapped their three-game losing skid last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, improving to an 8-4 record.

Their focus will now shift ahead to Week 14 as L.A. seeks redemption against the Arizona Cardinals, the division leader in the NFC West. Currently, the Rams sit two games behind the Cardinals but a victory this week could narrow the gap considerably as things heat up down the stretch run of the regular season.

Last week, the Cardinals saw Kyler Murray return to action after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in his return.

In the Rams' first meeting against Arizona in Week 4, Murray logged 307 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. The Rams defense will be tasked with slowing him down as he was on a trajectory of an MVP pace prior to going down with the ankle injury.

Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Steve Levy, color commentator's Brian Griese and Luis Riddick and sideline reporter Lisa Salters on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream to the Week 14 showing.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Rams (8-4), Cardinals (10-2)

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.