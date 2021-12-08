The Rams' Addition of Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Paying Large Dividends

The Rams are already reaping the benefits of adding Odell Beckham Jr. in what he brings to the wide receiver group.

The Los Angeles Rams are no stranger to making a big move and they pulled off an enormous splash in early November when they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal.

Prior to joining the Rams, Beckham left the Cleveland Browns with frustrations regarding his usage in the passing game. In signing with the Rams, it was initially thought of at the time to be a luxury signing for the L.A. offense with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson already in place.

However, a swift turn of events occurred when Woods tore his ACL, ending his 2021 season on the day in which Beckham arrived at the team headquarters.

Beckham immediately was forced into action with just one practice under his belt. He was primarily a decoy during his Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the team entered their bye week following that contest, allowing adequate time for Beckham to get ramped up within the offense, and in doing so, he's flourished since then.

In getting familiar with coach Sean McVay's scheme, the addition of Beckham is already paying large dividends. In the last two games, Beckham has recorded two touchdowns, including a 54-yard splash play that Beckham broke free from the Green Bay secondary. In totality, Beckham has registered nine grabs for 127 yards and two touchdowns since joining the Rams.

Beckham's back-to-back weeks with a receiving touchdown marks the first time he's achieved that feat since Week 16 and 17 in the 2019 season.

While Beckham hasn't taken upon the role that Woods consumed, he's delivered when called upon, enhancing the Rams' wide receiver group that has been injury-riddled during parts this season.

Some questioned Beckham's fit with the Rams at the time of signing but in being in L.A., he's caught more touchdown passes since joining his new club than the number of touchdowns Baker Mayfield has thrown to his wide receiver core.

In Week 14, the Rams will look to redeem themselves against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. Beckham's contributions have steadily improved week-over-week and in a game that L.A. must win in order to keep their division hopes alive, Beckham will presumably be a big part of the game plan for Monday night's primetime slate.

