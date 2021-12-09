Rams' Jordan Fuller Named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recognizes an NFL player for their sportsmanship on the field, and Jordan Fuller exemplifies this honor.

Jordan Fuller, a sixth-round draft selection has fast-tracked his career into establishing himself as an NFL starter. Since making his NFL debut in 2020, Fuller has started 24 games in the Rams' secondary over the course of the last two seasons.

With everything Fuller has to offer, his contributions have not gone unnoticed. He's being recognized for what he does for the sport of football beyond just making tackles.

Fuller is up for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award alongside 31 other nominations. Each team has one representative and the winner of the honor will be announced later this season.

The award is given to the player that best displays sportsmanship on the field.

Here's the full list of all 32 nominees:

Fuller is the signal-caller of the L.A. defense, relaying the plays to Raheem Morris' unit. The former Ohio State standout has taken upon a larger role in his second NFL season with the recent departures of John Johnson III and Troy Hill leaving in free agency this offseason.

In 2021, Fuller has registered 90 tackles and four pass breakups across 12 games. Fuller ranks third among safeties in tackles this season.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner will be determined by NFL players voting. Upon narrowing down the 32 nominations to eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote. Players are not eligible to vote for a player on their own team.

The winner will be announced on the NFL Honors show leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The winning player will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice.

