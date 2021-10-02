Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: 3 Bold Predictions

The 3-0 Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to take on the 3-0 Rams to battle for the top spot of the highly competitive NFC West. Last season the Rams won both games against the Cardinals and have won all eight against their NFC West foes since Sean McVay took over as head coach. With quarterback Kyler Murray taking his game to new heights, this game should be a competitive affair.

Here are three bold predictions for Sunday's divisional contest:

Prediction No. 1: Robert Woods posts 100 yards and a touchdown.

This wouldn't have been described as bold last year, but with Matthew Stafford under center, we haven't seen that connection much this year. So far, Woods has only posted 19 targets which have turned into 11 receptions for 124 yards. Originally thought to be the 1B in the offense, Woods has blended in with tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson as secondary options for Stafford. As defenses will start to shift more attention to Cooper Kupp, Woods could be the benefactor. In a high-scoring game, look for Woods to be more involved this week.

Prediction No. 2: Chandler Jones posts three sacks

Jones hasn't recorded a sack since dominating the Titans offensive line in Week 1 to the tune of five sacks. Jones has posted six sacks in nine games versus the Rams, making his presence felt regardless of who’s lined up in front of him. This time around, he's expected to match up against Andrew Whitworth, who's been stout in pass-blocking through three weeks. Week 1 showed just how explosive Jones could be and in a crucial divisional matchup, expect him to stand out once again.

Prediction No. 3: Matthew Stafford will lead the league in passing touchdowns after Week 4

Currently sitting tied for second place among the leader in passing touchdowns, I predict Matthew Stafford will take over the league lead after Week 4. Stafford was sitting one behind quarterback Tom Brady and tied with Patrick Mahomes with nine. The Cardinals currently sit in the middle of the pack with five passing touchdowns allowed but haven't faced a quarterback of Stafford's quality yet this season. In what projects to be a high-scoring affair, I think Stafford throws for four touchdowns and enters Week 5, leading the league in passing touchdowns.

