Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals

Rams' Wild Card Round Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Rams are looking to revert back to their winning ways that saw them win five consecutive games prior to last week's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have fallen into a rut down the back-half of the season, dropping four of their last five contests after starting the year 8-1. While injuries have played into Arizona's recent shortcomings, they'll be getting back star pass-rusher J.J. Watt after an 11-week absence. 

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Wild Card Round contest.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round matchup.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
IMG_2033
Play

Rams Elevate Two Defensive Backs From Practice Squad to Active Roster | Team Tracker

The Rams announced two roster moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Rams inactives

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • S Taylor Rapp
  • RB Buddy Howell
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Cardinals inactives

  • WR Andy Isabella
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • RB Jonathan Ward
  • LB Victor Dimukeje
  • OL Josh Miles
  • DL Zach Kerr
  • DL Jordan Phillips

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

