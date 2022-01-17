Rams' Wild Card Round Inactives vs. Cardinals
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Rams are looking to revert back to their winning ways that saw them win five consecutive games prior to last week's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have fallen into a rut down the back-half of the season, dropping four of their last five contests after starting the year 8-1. While injuries have played into Arizona's recent shortcomings, they'll be getting back star pass-rusher J.J. Watt after an 11-week absence.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Wild Card Round contest.
Here is the complete list of the inactives:
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- S Taylor Rapp
- RB Buddy Howell
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Cardinals inactives
- WR Andy Isabella
- QB Trace McSorley
- RB Jonathan Ward
- LB Victor Dimukeje
- OL Josh Miles
- DL Zach Kerr
- DL Jordan Phillips
