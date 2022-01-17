Rams' Wild Card Round Inactives vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Rams are looking to revert back to their winning ways that saw them win five consecutive games prior to last week's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have fallen into a rut down the back-half of the season, dropping four of their last five contests after starting the year 8-1. While injuries have played into Arizona's recent shortcomings, they'll be getting back star pass-rusher J.J. Watt after an 11-week absence.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Wild Card Round contest.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Cardinals inactives

WR Andy Isabella

QB Trace McSorley

RB Jonathan Ward

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Josh Miles

DL Zach Kerr

DL Jordan Phillips

