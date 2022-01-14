Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push

Rams running back Cam Akers came to a realization something wasn't right during a private workout in mid-July just ahead of training camp.

Akers, training in Thousand Oaks at an off-site location from the team headquarters, felt a pop in his heel doing what he described as “knee-ups." That feeling he felt told him to look behind himself and see if someone bumped into him based on the sensation to his lower extremity.

That's never a good sign.



Akers tore his Achilles' tendon. It's normal that when it pops, the feeling of the injury gives a sense as if someone came up from behind and kicked you. That was exactly what Akers' encountered, a pop no player wants to feel.

After a sophomore campaign that saw Akers emerge down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs, the Rams, unfortunately, were tasked with moving ahead without their running back of the future.

“I called my mom. I cried,” Akers told reporters Thursday via Zoom, sharing his road to recovery publicly for the first time since enduring his significant injury.

Being torn with a plethora of emotions, Akers said just days after drowning in disbelief about what his Achilles meant for his future, the mindset in which he approached the days ahead had inherently changed.

“Two days later, all of my emotions were geared to ‘What am I going to do to get back?’ The fear of not coming back (as) the same me was all the motivation I needed.”

Six months later, Akers made his triumphant return. It was initially deemed to be a season-ending blow, but the way in which Akers attacked his rehab process insinuated he had another thing coming than missing his entire second NFL season.

“When he was going through rehab, we could see him (working out) on the sideline, and you could see his movement and his quickness,” Rams linebacker Von Miller said. “I thought ‘He’ll be ready’ for at least a month and a half now."

Akers came off the bench in Week 18, making his season debut last Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, playing 13 of the Rams' offensive snaps. He saw eight touches for just moderate returns in the yardage he gained.

Given he hadn't laced up his cleats for a game since January of 2020, the Rams are handling Akers with caution. But he says everything felt fine and he's ready for a larger load in Monday's Wild Card Round showdown when the Rams host the Cardinals for the third time this season.

“(We’re) looking for more of him as he continues to get healthy,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

The Rams are hoping Akers can show flashes of the efforts he displayed during the playoffs last season when he totaled 272 all-purpose yards across two postseason games.

“It’s right on time, (going into) the playoffs. Sony’s been playing well. Cam Akers is back. It should be able to pay off for us," Miller said.

Had Akers not rehabbed in the way he did, this miraculous return would’ve not been made possible. But as the Rams started the season 7-1, looking as if a postseason run was well in the cards, Akers was eager to join his teammates in an attempt with one goal in mind.

“I want to win a Super Bowl," Akers said. That’s why we play the game. If I’m able to come back and contribute and help us win, frankly, why wouldn’t I?”

Akers credits those who assisted him along the way as part of the reason why he's already back, able to play in games once again.

Byron Cunningham, the Rams director of rehabilitation and Reggie Scott, the Rams Vice President of sports medicine and performance “did an amazing job mapping out a plan and making sure I followed it to a T.”

Akers shared video updates to his social media accounts during his rehab, giving fans hope that he's not calling it quits on the season. But it wasn't an easy path, Akers says.

“I prayed. That’s probably the most important,” he said.

With postseason play now on the horizon, Akers says he feels 100%. A remarkable comeback story is upon us and he's all business now, wanting to take the field and let his play do the rest of the talking.

“Me saying that probably don’t make you believe it,” he said. “I’d rather just go play ball and show people.”

