Skip to main content
Player(s)
Taylor Rapp, Van Jefferson, James Conner, Rondale Moore
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals

Rams' Final Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that safety Taylor Rapp will not play in the Wild Card round matchup, as he remains in concussion protocol. Therefore, the Rams will be without Rapp and Jordan Fuller – the two starting safeties. That means some combination of Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess and Eric Weddle will hold things down on the backend between the two safety spots.

As for the Cardinals, they had just one player miss practice on Saturday – a drastic upgrade from where they started the week. Though, six Cardinals are listed as questionable for game-day.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
  • RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Full Participant (FP)

  • DL Aaron Donald (rest)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (back)
  • QB Matthew Stafford (toe)
  • CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

Game Status

OUT: S Taylor Rapp

DOUBTFUL: RB Buddy Howell

Recommended Articles

IMG_2046
Play

Rams' Final Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

33 seconds ago
33 seconds ago
IMG_2044
Play

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Receives Second Interview Request for Head Coaching Job

Another Sean McVay assistant is drawing interest across the league for a head coach job.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
IMG_2043
Play

The Rams Playoff Success Hinges on Which Version of Matthew Stafford Shows Up

After second-half struggles to end the regular season, what will they get from Matthew Stafford entering postseason play?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson

Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • OL Justin Pugh (calf)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • RB James Conner (ribs)
  • RB Jonathan Ward (knee)
  • WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

Full Participant (FP)

  • DL Zach Allen (ankle)
  • OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
  • TE Zach Ertz (rest)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)
  • OL Rodney Hudson (rest)
  • RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)
  • DL Jordan Phillips (knee)
  • CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)
  • TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)
  • LB Isaiah Simmons (personal)

Game Status

QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner, RB Jonathan Ward, WR Rondale Moore, DL Jordan Phillips, CB Marco Wilson, OL Justin Pugh

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

IMG_2046
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

33 seconds ago
IMG_2044
News

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Receives Second Interview Request for Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
IMG_2043
News

The Rams Playoff Success Hinges on Which Version of Matthew Stafford Shows Up

3 hours ago
IMG_2040
News

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

23 hours ago
IMG_2038
News

Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs

Jan 14, 2022
IMG_2034
News

Cam Akers Says he Feels 100 Percent, Ready to Prove it on the Field for Rams' Postseason Push

Jan 14, 2022
IMG_1514 2
News

Three Rams Named to 2021 All-Pro Team, Featuring Two Unanimous Selections

Jan 14, 2022
IMG_2027
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

Jan 14, 2022