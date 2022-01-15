Rams' Final Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that safety Taylor Rapp will not play in the Wild Card round matchup, as he remains in concussion protocol. Therefore, the Rams will be without Rapp and Jordan Fuller – the two starting safeties. That means some combination of Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess and Eric Weddle will hold things down on the backend between the two safety spots.

As for the Cardinals, they had just one player miss practice on Saturday – a drastic upgrade from where they started the week. Though, six Cardinals are listed as questionable for game-day.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Wild Card Round matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Limited Participant (LP)

WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Full Participant (FP)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

OLB Leonard Floyd (back)

QB Matthew Stafford (toe)

CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

Game Status

OUT: S Taylor Rapp

DOUBTFUL: RB Buddy Howell

QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson

Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

Limited Participant (LP)

RB James Conner (ribs)

RB Jonathan Ward (knee)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

Full Participant (FP)

DL Zach Allen (ankle)

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

LB Isaiah Simmons (personal)

Game Status

QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner, RB Jonathan Ward, WR Rondale Moore, DL Jordan Phillips, CB Marco Wilson, OL Justin Pugh

