September 29, 2021
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 4 game against the Cardinals.
In Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams will get set to face off against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals in the first of many NFC West divisional showdowns.

While each team has gotten off to a great start in 2021, remaining healthy on the injury front is one of the many tactics to sustain long-term success.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding the team's Wednesday injury status before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • DB Robert Rochell (illness)
  • Tutu Atwell (illness)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

Limited participant (LP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Cardinals Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)
  • C Rodney Hudson (rest)
  • LB Chandler Jones (rest)
  • OT Justin Murray (back)
  • DT Corey Peters (rest)
  • GG Justin Pugh (back)

Limited participant (LP)

  • WR AJ Green (rest)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

