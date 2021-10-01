Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4 matchup?

The Los Angeles Rams look like the best team in football. With a resurgent Matthew Stafford running the most quarterback-friendly offense in the NFL, the Rams have reclaimed their spot atop the NFC.

Coach Sean McVay and company have defeated the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and most importantly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Looking to continue their dominance, L.A. will welcome the undefeated Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium for another classic matchup.

1. Can the Rams defense stop QB Kyler Murray?

Murray has looked like a potential MVP candidate so far. With seven passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and 1,100 combined yards, the former No.1 overall pick has been the catalyst to a dynamic Kliff Kingsbury offense. There is no doubting the speed of the L.A. defense, but they will meet arguably their most difficult side-to-side test of the 2021 season. With a star-studded receiving group and a two-headed running back monster, the Cardinals have plenty of offensive weapons to match up against the Rams' stout defense. Forcing Murray, who has four interceptions on the season, into mistakes will be the key for L.A. on Sunday.

2. Can WR Cooper Kupp continue on his All-World pace?

Through three games, Kupp is averaging 122.3 yards per game and has five touchdowns on the year. With a new quarterback, the same system and an improved confidence, Kupp has turned into the best receiver in the NFL. Currently sitting as the highest-graded receiver in the NFL according to PFF, Kupp can create magic from the slot and the outside. With cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. matching up against Kupp on Sunday, look for him to have another big game.

3. Who gets the early NFC West advantage?

The winner of this game not only will have the best record in the NFC, but they will have a full game advantage, at least, on the entire NFC West. If L.A. wins, they will have an advantage over two of the top three teams in the NFC in only four weeks. With the quality of play in the NFC West at this point in the season, every single divisional game is twice as important as it has been in previous years.

Season Records: Rams (3-0), Cardinals (3-0)

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Cardinals on January 3, 2021, in a 18-7 game.

Odds: Rams -4

Stat: The Rams have won their last 8 games against the Cardinals

Keep An Eye On: How effective will the Rams' defensive line be in trying to contain quarterback Kyler Murray?

Rams' Key To Victory: Own the time of possession, keeping the ball out of the hands of Murray.

Date/Time: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Continue reading: