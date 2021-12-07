SI Power Rankings: Rams Receive a Boost in Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams returned back to form last Sunday, snapping a three-game losing skid in which they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 37-7. The Rams now hold a record of 8-4, which is good for the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

In the meantime, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 13.

Rams power rank: 6

Last week: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Next week: at Arizona Cardinals

The Rams were ranked No. 11 last week, moving up a considerable amount to No. 6 following their convincing win in Week 13 over Jacksonville. After falling in the rankings for three consecutive weeks, the Rams have put a stop to the downfall and now sit just outside the top five spots.

SI senior writer Greg Bishop, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"What to make of the Rams? has become a regular, potentially NFL-season-defining inquiry the past few weeks. I went back and forth on this one. The loss of wideout/team leader Robert Woods will continue to hurt down the stretch, but that could be mitigated by an increased role for Odell Beckham Jr., who scored again on Sunday. Difficult games remain on the schedule; Arizona and Baltimore, not to mention three other problematic contests with two division rivals (Seattle, San Francisco) that tend to play LA tough, and a Minnesota team that keeps it close every week. But if I’m looking specifically at how the Rams relate to the teams that are ranked right below them—Kansas City, Tennessee, Buffalo—I’m betting on L.A.’s firepower over any of the others, at least in combination with a defense that boasts two of the NFL’s best players in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. There’s not a ton to take out of the Rams blowout victory over the Jaguars, beyond Matthew Stafford throwing for three touchdowns and taking better care of the football. No, I have the Rams this high based on what I’m predicting lies ahead. Also of note, per the NFL: Cooper Kupp became only the fourth wideout in NFL history to surpass 100 receptions in the first 12 games of any one season. (Others: Michael Thomas, Marvin Harrison, Julio Jones.) Of that group, only Kupp also grabbed 10 touchdown passes in the 12-game stretch. In more fun with Kupp's numbers, the wideout also became the third-ever NFL receiver with more than 1,350 receiving yards in the first 12 games of any one season, joining Calvin Johnson and Torry Holt.

Bishop boasts lofty expectations for the Rams in what lies ahead. He says of the teams that rank in the pack alongside the Rams – featuring the Chiefs, Titans and Bills – he ranks L.A. ahead of those respective teams as a result of betting on the fire power on the Rams roster.

While the Rams still haven’t regained control of the top spot like they held early on this season, they did make instrumental progress in jumping a handful of teams in this week's rankings.

Kickoff for the Week 14 matchup between the Rams and Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.