Rams Find Success on the Ground in Week 2 vs. Colts

Rams running backs Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel provided a spark in rushing the ball with success in Week 2.

The Los Angeles Rams have lofty expectations for where their offense can go with new quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm. However, one aspect of the Rams offense that often gets forgotten about is the team's running game.

The Los Angeles Rams have a steady group of rushers that include Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel and Jake Funk. While Henderson and Michel have gotten their feet wet in the league, Funk provides an intriguing third option to the mix as well.

In the season opener, the Rams threw the ball for much more success than they could run it against the Chicago Bears defensive front. But in Week 2, the Rams got things going on the ground, picking up yards after contact and falling forward for frequent first downs.

L.A. averaged 4.4 yards per carry on rushes from Henderson and Michel. Henderson out repped Michel for the second game this season, handling 13 attempts in comparison to Michel's 10.

It's no secret what Stafford can do throwing the deep ball and beating defenses over the top. However, what can separate the Rams offense to an even greater measure is implementing a ground and pound running attack to compliment Stafford's adequate passing ability.

The Rams showed flashes of exactly that, rushing for over 100 yards on Indianapolis. They ran the ball 29 times, just one less than the amount of pass plays attempted.

When the Rams offense was at its very best just a few seasons ago, the running game was a critical factor in opening up the entire playbook. Plus, running the ball and keeping opposing defenses off balance would in theory make Stafford's play-action passes all that more difficult to defend.

If the Rams can get contributions similar to the ones that Henderson and Michel delivered on Sunday against the Colts, the Rams are in good hands regarding the overall complexity of their offense.

Meanwhile, one concerning measure to the Rams running back group is Henderson's recent rib injury he suffered in the second half of the team's 27-24 win over the Colts.

Following the game, McVay said he had no update regarding the severity of Henderson’s injury.

Henderson has battled the injury bug in past seasons, but when healthy, he's a fundamentally sound rusher who still has room to improve with more experience.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.