NFC West Roundup: How Each Team Fared in Week 1

The NFC West is off to an undefeated start with each team winning in convincing style. What does that mean going forward for the division?

The NFC West includes four teams that have all amped up their rosters this offseason in an effort to reach the playoffs in 2021. After all four teams came away with a Week 1 victory, let's assess their overall performance.

Here's is our first edition of the 2021 NFC West roundup:

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams got off to a great start when quarterback Matthew Stafford took the field for his first time since the big offseason trade and launched a 67-yard touchdown on his second throw. The Rams offense looked the part, displaying the deep throwing ability that Stafford can unleash in coach Sean McVay's high-flying offense.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Rams were pushed around a bit by the Bears' rushing attack. They allowed running back David Montgomery to reach the 100-yard threshold and score one touchdown. Although the Rams did, however, record three sacks, register seven pass breakups and force one fumble.

Los Angeles won in convincing fashion, defeating the Bears by 20 points in Stafford's highly anticipated debut.

Record: 1-0

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers began the game with a striking offense that looked to put the game out of reach relatively early. After a 38-10 San Francisco lead, Detroit began to battle back, putting the game within one score in the final minute of regulation.

The 49ers used a combination of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance – primarily using the rookie as a rushing threat. The 49ers' offense produced at a high level, registering 442 net yards and scoring four touchdowns.

However, their defense took their foot off the gas, welcoming Jared Goff and the Lions right back in the swing of things. Ultimately, the 49ers held on just long enough, but it was a close call by all accounts. It's safe to say it was a wake-up call for the 49ers.

Record: 1-0

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are traditionally a fast-starting team and this year appears to be no different. Quarterback Russell Wilson connected on a variety of deep balls with his receiving core, cashing in on huge splash plays through the air, scoring four touchdowns.

Seattle's opposition – the Indianapolis Colts – who look quite different on offense with quarterback Carson Wentz under center, underachieved as a result of Seattle's defensive efforts. The Seahawks held Wentz and the offense to just two touchdowns in his first game with the Colts.

The Seahawks Week 1 game looked a lot like the way they started hot out of the gates in 2020.

Record: 1-0

Arizona Cardinals

As a team who was picked by many to finish last in the highly competitive NFC West, the Cardinals were arguably the most impressive team in Week 1. They threw all the projections out the window and upset the Titans by 25 points.

Most notably in the Cardinals' 38-13 win, pass rusher Chandler Jones recorded five sacks, six quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss. The Cardinals hung five touchdowns in Week 1 as quarterback Kyler Murray showcased his dual-threat ability.

Arizona couldn't have gotten off to a better start given the expectations that were attached to them prior to the season opener. They'll look to keep the same momentum next week when the Vikings come into State Farm Stadium.

Record: 1-0

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.