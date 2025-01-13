Rams DE Kobie Turner Speaks on Helping Teammate in LA Wildfires Evacuations
The City of Los Angeles has been dealing with devastating wildfires all week long, with destruction throughout California as a result.
The Los Angeles Rams were set to host a home playoff game today against the Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. The game was moved last Thursday to Arizona and is set to be played today in the home of the Cardinals.
Last week, the Rams had to end practice early and send staff home early due to the wildfires. One was also close to their practice faculty.
Rams defensive end Kobie Turner helped his teammate, wide receiver Puka Nacua when he had to evacuate his home because of the wildfires.
"Everyone has been reaching out so, everyone is worried, but I told them we are okay," said Rams defensive end Kobie Turner.
"But again, our hearts and minds and everything, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who has been affected, it is a really trying time and to just to be able to see the devastation, I mean whether it be flying on the plane seeing all the smoke or being out on the practice field and there is one set of smoke coming from one direction and then you look to the right and here goes another one. I know it is really a trying time for the county of LA, the City of LA, for California as a whole. And our thoughts and prayers are with all of those guys ... And we will definitely be playing for them this week."
Turner also talked about how close of a group his teammates families are.
"Puka [Nacua] was in an evacuation warning zone. Him and [his wife] came and slept over at our house one night. We have a really great family group out here ... We all kind of huddled up together. This is our first time going through anything like this, so we all kind of relied on each other ... At the end of the day, I am blessed to be able to have created a family here ... And their families are our family."
The Rams will play for the whole city of Los Angeles today with heavy hearts.
